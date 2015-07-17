Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 17, 2015 | 11:15am EDT

All wet at the British Open

The first green is flooded after play was suspended due to bad weather during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The first green is flooded after play was suspended due to bad weather during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
The first green is flooded after play was suspended due to bad weather during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
1 / 13
Groundstaff remove water from the course after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Groundstaff remove water from the course after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Groundstaff remove water from the course after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
2 / 13
A rubber duck, dropped in by a television company, floats on the 18th green after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A rubber duck, dropped in by a television company, floats on the 18th green after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A rubber duck, dropped in by a television company, floats on the 18th green after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
3 / 13
A spectator struggles with a poncho on the 17th grandstand after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A spectator struggles with a poncho on the 17th grandstand after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A spectator struggles with a poncho on the 17th grandstand after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
4 / 13
A spectators ticket lies in a puddle on the sixth hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A spectators ticket lies in a puddle on the sixth hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A spectators ticket lies in a puddle on the sixth hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
5 / 13
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. walks off the second tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. walks off the second tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. walks off the second tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
6 / 13
A member of the groundstaff stands in a puddle on the first fairway after torrential rain caused play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A member of the groundstaff stands in a puddle on the first fairway after torrential rain caused play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A member of the groundstaff stands in a puddle on the first fairway after torrential rain caused play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
7 / 13
Ducks walk through puddles on a flooded first green after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Ducks walk through puddles on a flooded first green after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Ducks walk through puddles on a flooded first green after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
8 / 13
An official walks across a flooded first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

An official walks across a flooded first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
An official walks across a flooded first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
9 / 13
Hiroshi Iwata of Japan walks past a puddle on the second tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Hiroshi Iwata of Japan walks past a puddle on the second tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Hiroshi Iwata of Japan walks past a puddle on the second tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
10 / 13
Groundstaff push water off the 18th hole into the Swilcan Burn as a rubber duck, dropped in by a television company, floats by after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Groundstaff push water off the 18th hole into the Swilcan Burn as a rubber duck, dropped in by a television company, floats by after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews,...more

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Groundstaff push water off the 18th hole into the Swilcan Burn as a rubber duck, dropped in by a television company, floats by after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
11 / 13
Groundstaff remove water from the first hole after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Groundstaff remove water from the first hole after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Groundstaff remove water from the first hole after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
12 / 13
Puddles cover the first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Puddles cover the first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Puddles cover the first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
MLB All-Star Game

MLB All-Star Game

Next Slideshows

MLB All-Star Game

MLB All-Star Game

Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2015 All-Star Game in Cincinnati.

Jul 15 2015
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Road cyclists chase the famed yellow jersey in the race across France.

Jul 14 2015
Home Run Derby

Home Run Derby

Major League Baseball's biggest sluggers swing for the fences at the All-Star Game Home Run Derby.

Jul 13 2015
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast