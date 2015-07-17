All wet at the British Open
The first green is flooded after play was suspended due to bad weather during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Groundstaff remove water from the course after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A rubber duck, dropped in by a television company, floats on the 18th green after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A spectator struggles with a poncho on the 17th grandstand after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A spectators ticket lies in a puddle on the sixth hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. walks off the second tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A member of the groundstaff stands in a puddle on the first fairway after torrential rain caused play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015....more
Ducks walk through puddles on a flooded first green after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An official walks across a flooded first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Hiroshi Iwata of Japan walks past a puddle on the second tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Groundstaff push water off the 18th hole into the Swilcan Burn as a rubber duck, dropped in by a television company, floats by after play was suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews,...more
Groundstaff remove water from the first hole after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Puddles cover the first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Next Slideshows
MLB All-Star Game
Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2015 All-Star Game in Cincinnati.
Best of Tour de France
Road cyclists chase the famed yellow jersey in the race across France.
Home Run Derby
Major League Baseball's biggest sluggers swing for the fences at the All-Star Game Home Run Derby.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.