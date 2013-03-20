Alleged chemical attack in Syria
Residents and medics transport a Syrian Army soldier, wounded in what they said was a chemical weapon attack near Aleppo, to a hospital March 19, 2013. Syria's government and rebels accused each other of firing a rocket loaded with chemical agents...more
Residents and medics transport a Syrian Army soldier, wounded in what they said was a chemical weapon attack near Aleppo, to a hospital March 19, 2013. Syria's government and rebels accused each other of firing a rocket loaded with chemical agents outside the northern city of Aleppo on Tuesday, an attack which a cabinet minister said killed 16 people and wounded 86. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A man, wounded in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A boy, affected in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A woman, affected in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, breathes through an oxygen mask as she is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A girl, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A woman and a child, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, are treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A woman carries a child, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A man, wounded in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A boy, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
People injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, breathe through oxygen masks as they are treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
