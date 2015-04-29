Almost human
A humanoid robot named "Yangyang" shows a facial expression during a demonstration in Beijing, China, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata at the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
The HRP-4C humanoid robot appears on the runway at the Shinmai Creator's Project fashion show in Tokyo, Japan March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A humanoid robot named Han developed by Hanson Robotics reacts as the controller commands it via a mobile phone to make a facial expression in Hong Kong April 18, 2015. According to Hanson Robotics, the robot's skin is made out of a material called...more
A dentist demonstrates on a dental patient robot at Showa University in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2010. The humanoid female robot was developed to give practical experience for dental students and can be used for examination purposes. The robot displays...more
A reception employee of Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store (R) poses for a photo with a kimono-clad android robot named Aiko Chihira, developed by Toshiba Corp., during its unveiling at the reception desk of the store in Tokyo, Japan April 20,...more
Toshiba Corp. demonstrates its communications android named Ms. Aiko Chihira that can use sign language and introduce itself, Chiba, Japan October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. The robot is the world's first-ever functioning bionic man made of prosthetic parts and...more
Visitors interact with a robot during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow, Russia May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Danish scientist Henrik Scharfe (R) poses with his Geminoid-DK robot during its presentation at the National Robotics Olympiad in San Jose, Costa Rica August 16, 2013. The Geminoid-DK is a tele-operated android in the Geminoid series and is made to...more
A robot produced by the electrical engineering department of the National Taiwan University mimics the facial expressions of a human at the Taipei International Robot Show in Taiwan, October 19, 2010. The robot, which consists of a life-sized head...more
A humanoid robot named Kansei, meaning "sensibility" in Japanese, makes a facial expression depicting "fear", next to the word "Bomb" during a demonstration at a laboratory of Meiji University's Robot and Science Institute in Kawasaki, Japan June 4,...more
A robot with soft pneumatic fingers handles plastic sushi during a demonstration in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Caronna
School pupils touch a humanoid robot named "Saya" as she takes on a role as a school teacher during a demonstration at an elementary school in Tokyo, Japan May 7, 2009. The robot can speak different languages and make facial expressions like...more
Visitors watch a robot plays a clarinet in Shanghai, China November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
The HRP-4C humanoid robot "Miim", wearing a wedding dress by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura (R), attends a news conference with developer Kazuhito Yokoi after the 2009 Yumi Katsura Paris Grand Collection in Osaka, Japan, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toru...more
Andoroid Repliee Q2 (L) faces graduate student Motoko Noma at an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan October 31, 2006. Repliee Q2, with 42 actuators to generate human-like behavior, was developed by the Department of Adaptive Machine Systems Graduate School...more
Next Slideshows
Warm waters of Cuba
Cuba registered a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, (103.5 degrees Fahrenheit), 0.1 degrees less than the island's historic record.
Apple Watch arrives
The Apple Watch goes on sale around the world, capping months of publicity and a frenetic two weeks of pre-orders.
Colorful macaws above Caracas
Exotic birds fill the skies above Caracas, giving the city's residents a moment of quiet respite from chaos and crime.
Kids at the gun range
A gun store and shooting range near Chicago teaches women and children how to fire handguns.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.