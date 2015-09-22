Along the migrant tracks
Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants react after boarding a train at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A pram is left on the tracks after migrants boarded a train at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Fayza (R), 45, a Christian Iraqi migrant is seen inside a train with her children while travelling to Austria, crossing the border from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A migrant carries a child in a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Red Cross workers attend to a migrant at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Ihab, 30 (R), a Syrian migrant from Deir al-Zor, sleeps beside his daughter Yasmine, 6, inside a train as they head to meet his parents in Lubeck, Germany, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A migrant child stands at a door of a train after arriving at a train station in Magyarboly, Hungary, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants wait to get on board a train to Serbia at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants wrestle to buy train ticket at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Gena, a 10-month-old migrant from the outskirts of Damascus, sits with her parents at the metro in Athens, Greece, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A migrant holds a child as he looks out a window inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants scramble aboard a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants hold each others hands at a train station in Tovarnik, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants pull a boy through a train window at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Abeer 26, a Syrian migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, carries her daughter as she sleeps while on her way crossing the border by train from Macedonia to Serbia, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Migrants scramble through a train's window at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant's child lays on a seat inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant child sits on railway tracks at a train station in Tovarnik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Yaqine, 9, a Christian Iraqi migrant, is seen inside a train heading to Austria from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Migrants wait inside a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants wave out of a train window as they arrive at a train station in Magyarboly, Hungary, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Clothes of migrants are seen inside a train heading to Austria from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman wounded during clashes between Syrian and Afghan migrants is attended at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant child sits on railway tracks at a train station in Tovarnik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants queue in an underpass after leaving a special train arriving at the train station on their way to a temporary refugee registration center in Hanau, south of Frankfurt, Germany, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Best of London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Pope visits Cuba
Pope Francis makes his landmark trip to Cuba.
Inside America's prisons
President Obama says the U.S. legal system has been 'unjust' in a TV documentary airing Sunday.
Germany opens its doors
Life inside a migrant and refugee shelter in Hanau, Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.