Along the Ukraine border
Ukrainian servicemen detain a pro-Russian activist at a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Men dressed in camouflage military uniforms sit on an armoured vehicle, which drives along a road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky near the border with Ukraine, Rostov Region, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine confirm their attendance at a camp located near the border with Ukraine in Rostov Region, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian military vehicles loaded with shipping containers for missiles of BUK-M1 air defense missile system drive along the road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman checks the hands of a bus passenger at a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their truck at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian military personnel ride atop apersonnel carriers outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Ukrainian serviceman checks his Soviet-made armor-piercing rifle at a position on the roof of a building outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Russian serviceman rides atop an armored personnel carrier through a field outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols the area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The words on the weapon reads "For Ukraine". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Russian military personnel sit atop armored vehicles outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An armed pro-Russian separatist looks as flames erupt from a gas pipeline after a shelling in Donetsk, August 15, 2014. EUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their trucks at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014.REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Ukrainian army sapper holds a shell found by local residents as he sits in a car outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman carries a dog as smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman walks past a building damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored vehicle during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored fighting vehicle as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A local resident stands near property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a truck as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Pro-Russian separatists carry an ammunition part shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local residents walk past property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored vehicles during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A local woman stands near buildings damaged during a fight between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
L.A. protests police shooting
Los Angeles police are investigating the shooting death of Ezell Ford.
Michael Brown protests spread
New York and L.A. protest the shooting death of Michael Brown.
Battle for Iraq
Government forces and regional militias battle the Islamic State militants.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.