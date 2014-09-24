Along the Ukraine border
Pro-Russian rebels stand on top of a burnt-out Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier near the village of Novokaterinovka, eastern Ukraine, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian servicemen have a meal at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, in eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian serviceman stands inside his tent at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, in eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian serviceman holds his Kalashnikov assault rifle standing at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, in eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukrainian servicemen have a meal at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, in eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A pro-Russian rebel walks in front of a factory destroyed during recent shelling, in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman sits inside a basement used as a shelter from the recent shelling in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian rebel walks on a checkpoint as smoke rises near the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A pro-Russian rebel walks past what fellow rebels say is a grave with five bodies, in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armoured vehicle in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A pro-Russian rebel stands in front of a building that was destroyed in the recent shelling, in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives mourn next to the covered body of Anna Korennaya, 50, whom they said was killed during a rocket shelling a day before in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, enter a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two girls play on a swing in front of a building that was damaged in the recent shelling, in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian rebels stand in front of what they say is a mass grave with five bodies, in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A driver sits inside a bus during an exchange of prisoners-of-war near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Smoke rises near the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian serviceman sits at a checkpoint during a prisoners-of-war (POWs) exchange near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman walks past a building that was damaged in the recent shelling, in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man holds an artillery shell as a woman stands in front of her home at the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A passer-by walks past a building that was damaged in the recent shelling, in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian servicemen install barbed wire at their base near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A woman walks through a playground covered in debris in the town of Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, stand along a road after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Residents stand on their balcony at a building that was damaged during a rocket shelling a day before, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pro-Russian rebels watch from a building as smoke rises near the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A crater with the remains of a rocket shell is pictured after a shelling a day before, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukrainian servicemen stand at the checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian military beret is seen at a check point at the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
