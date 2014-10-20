Miss Zero, whose real name is Sasha Frolova, of Russia celebrates winning the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. The competition, which is open to entrants of any gender or nationality, was...more

Miss Zero, whose real name is Sasha Frolova, of Russia celebrates winning the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. The competition, which is open to entrants of any gender or nationality, was started by artist Andrew Logan in 1972. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

