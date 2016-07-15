Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 15, 2016 | 7:15pm EDT

Alton Sterling's final farewell

An inmate with the Louisiana Department of Corrections is consoled by friends and family they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

An inmate with the Louisiana Department of Corrections is consoled by friends and family they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
An inmate with the Louisiana Department of Corrections is consoled by friends and family they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
1 / 19
Cameron Sterling is consoled after the funeral of his father Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Cameron Sterling is consoled after the funeral of his father Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Cameron Sterling is consoled after the funeral of his father Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 19
Mourners pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Mourners pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
3 / 19
A mourner wipes the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A mourner wipes the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A mourner wipes the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
4 / 19
Mourners raise their fists as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Mourners raise their fists as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Mourners raise their fists as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
5 / 19
A woman attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A woman attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A woman attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
6 / 19
Sandra Sterling, aunt of Alton Sterling, mourns as she attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Sandra Sterling, aunt of Alton Sterling, mourns as she attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Sandra Sterling, aunt of Alton Sterling, mourns as she attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 19
Mourners dance as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Mourners dance as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Mourners dance as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
8 / 19
A mourner wears a CD around his neck as he attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A mourner wears a CD around his neck as he attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A mourner wears a CD around his neck as he attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
9 / 19
A pallbearer sits in a limousine after attending Alton Sterling's funeral in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A pallbearer sits in a limousine after attending Alton Sterling's funeral in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A pallbearer sits in a limousine after attending Alton Sterling's funeral in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
10 / 19
Family and friends pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Family and friends pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Family and friends pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 19
Sandra Sterling (C), the aunt of Allton Sterling, reacts while attending the casket viewing before his funeral, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Sandra Sterling (C), the aunt of Allton Sterling, reacts while attending the casket viewing before his funeral, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Sandra Sterling (C), the aunt of Allton Sterling, reacts while attending the casket viewing before his funeral, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Close
12 / 19
A mourner is carried after the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A mourner is carried after the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A mourner is carried after the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 19
A mourner attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A mourner attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A mourner attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
14 / 19
Pallbearers carry the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot and killed by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Pallbearers carry the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot and killed by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Pallbearers carry the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot and killed by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
15 / 19
The body of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge police officers, lies in a casket during his funeral. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The body of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge police officers, lies in a casket during his funeral. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
The body of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge police officers, lies in a casket during his funeral. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
16 / 19
Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, looks back at his father's grave as he leaves Alton's burial, at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery with Na'Qunicy's grandmother (R), whose name was withheld. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, looks back at his father's grave as he leaves Alton's burial, at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery with Na'Qunicy's grandmother (R), whose name was withheld. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, looks back at his father's grave as he leaves Alton's burial, at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery with Na'Qunicy's grandmother (R), whose name was withheld. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool
Close
17 / 19
Pallbearers touch the casket of Alton Sterling after placing the casket at the internment site at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Pallbearers touch the casket of Alton Sterling after placing the casket at the internment site at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Pallbearers touch the casket of Alton Sterling after placing the casket at the internment site at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool
Close
18 / 19
Family attorney Justin Bamberg, comforts Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, at the conclusion Alton's burial at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Family attorney Justin Bamberg, comforts Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, at the conclusion Alton's burial at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Family attorney Justin Bamberg, comforts Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, at the conclusion Alton's burial at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Mourning for Nice

Mourning for Nice

Next Slideshows

Mourning for Nice

Mourning for Nice

The world grieves after a gunman plowed a truck into a crowd of Bastille Day revelers in Nice, France, killing at least 84 people and injuring hundreds more.

Jul 15 2016
Trump picks Pence

Trump picks Pence

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump selects Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate.

Jul 15 2016
Truck plows into crowd in France

Truck plows into crowd in France

A truck rammed into crowds watching a fireworks display on France's Bastille Day national holiday.

Jul 15 2016
Deadly unrest in Kashmir

Deadly unrest in Kashmir

Police impose a curfew and block mobile phones to stop protests over the killing of a young separatist commander by Indian security forces in the disputed...

Jul 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast