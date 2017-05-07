Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Jose Lezcano aboard State of Honor (6) and John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) lead the field through the first turn during the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) crosses the finish line to win the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) celebrates after winning the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Horse jockey John Velazquez celebrates in the winner's circle with the trophy after riding Always Dreaming to victory. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) leads the field and wins the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Ryan Taylor proposes to Sarah Duda before the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Carrie Ketterman wears a derby hat before the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
John Sell and Megan Mejia smoke cigars in their derby hats on the infield before the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Horses go into the first turn during the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
Patrons avoid a puddle as they walk through the padock area before the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Joe and Heather Cribbins take a selfie in the paddock area in their derby hats. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
A patron wears a derby hat. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
A woman speaks on a phone while wearing a derby hat. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
General view of patrons in the grandstands. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Bartender Ron Jones makes a thousand dollar mint julep. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
