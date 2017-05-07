Edition:
Pictures | Sat May 6, 2017 | 8:30pm EDT

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Jose Lezcano aboard State of Honor (6) and John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) lead the field through the first turn during the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) crosses the finish line to win the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) celebrates after winning the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Horse jockey John Velazquez celebrates in the winner's circle with the trophy after riding Always Dreaming to victory. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) leads the field and wins the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Ryan Taylor proposes to Sarah Duda before the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Carrie Ketterman wears a derby hat before the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
John Sell and Megan Mejia smoke cigars in their derby hats on the infield before the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Horses go into the first turn during the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Patrons avoid a puddle as they walk through the padock area before the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Joe and Heather Cribbins take a selfie in the paddock area in their derby hats. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
A patron wears a derby hat. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A woman speaks on a phone while wearing a derby hat. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
General view of patrons in the grandstands. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Bartender Ron Jones makes a thousand dollar mint julep. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
