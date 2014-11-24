AMA red carpet
Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrive at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jenny McCarthy and husband, Donnie Wahlberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Sam Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Harry Styles of One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Jessie J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Magic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Taylor Schilling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Diana Ross poses with her daughter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musical act The Chopstick Brothers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Ne-Yo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lauren Cohen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Wyclef Jean. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Charli XCX. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Skylar Grey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mark Cuban and his daughter Alexis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Becky G. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Frankie J. Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Mary Lambert. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Fergie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Matthew Morrison. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Nathan Fillion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Latin Grammys ceremony
On stage at the Latin Grammys.
Latin Grammys red carpet
Fashion from the red carpet at the Latin Grammys.
Hollywood Film Awards
Highlights from the Hollywood Film Awards.
Concert for Valor
The Veterans Day concert on the National Mall.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.