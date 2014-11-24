Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Nov 23, 2014 | 10:05pm EST

AMA red carpet

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrive at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrive at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrive at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 45
Actress Jenny McCarthy and husband, Donnie Wahlberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Jenny McCarthy and husband, Donnie Wahlberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actress Jenny McCarthy and husband, Donnie Wahlberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 45
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 45
One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 45
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 45
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 45
Actress Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actress Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 45
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 45
Singer Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 45
Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 45
Singer Sam Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Sam Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Sam Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 45
Harry Styles of One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Harry Styles of One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Harry Styles of One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 45
Actress Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actress Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 45
Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 45
Singer Jessie J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Jessie J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Jessie J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 45
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 45
5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 45
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 45
Singer Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 45
Magic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Magic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Magic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 45
Actress Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actress Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 45
Actress Taylor Schilling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Taylor Schilling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actress Taylor Schilling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
22 / 45
Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
23 / 45
Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 45
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
25 / 45
Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
26 / 45
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
27 / 45
Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
28 / 45
Diana Ross poses with her daughter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Diana Ross poses with her daughter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Diana Ross poses with her daughter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
29 / 45
Musical act The Chopstick Brothers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Musical act The Chopstick Brothers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Musical act The Chopstick Brothers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
30 / 45
Singer Ne-Yo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Ne-Yo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Ne-Yo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
31 / 45
Actress Lauren Cohen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Lauren Cohen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actress Lauren Cohen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
32 / 45
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
33 / 45
Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
34 / 45
Wyclef Jean. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wyclef Jean. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Wyclef Jean. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
35 / 45
Singer Charli XCX. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Charli XCX. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Charli XCX. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
36 / 45
Singer Skylar Grey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Skylar Grey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Skylar Grey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
37 / 45
Mark Cuban and his daughter Alexis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Mark Cuban and his daughter Alexis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Mark Cuban and his daughter Alexis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
38 / 45
Singer Becky G. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Becky G. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Becky G. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
39 / 45
Singer Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
40 / 45
Actor Frankie J. Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Frankie J. Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actor Frankie J. Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
41 / 45
Singer Mary Lambert. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Mary Lambert. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Singer Mary Lambert. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
42 / 45
Fergie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Fergie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Fergie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
43 / 45
Actor Matthew Morrison. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Matthew Morrison. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actor Matthew Morrison. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
44 / 45
Actor Nathan Fillion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Nathan Fillion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Actor Nathan Fillion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Latin Grammys ceremony

Latin Grammys ceremony

Next Slideshows

Latin Grammys ceremony

Latin Grammys ceremony

On stage at the Latin Grammys.

Nov 21 2014
Latin Grammys red carpet

Latin Grammys red carpet

Fashion from the red carpet at the Latin Grammys.

Nov 21 2014
Hollywood Film Awards

Hollywood Film Awards

Highlights from the Hollywood Film Awards.

Nov 17 2014
Concert for Valor

Concert for Valor

The Veterans Day concert on the National Mall.

Nov 12 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast