Amazon from above

The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
The Macuxi Bridge over the White River is seen in the Amazon city of Boa Vista, Brazil, December 2, 2015. The White River reached the lowest level recorded over the past four years, according to the State Environmental and Water Resources Foundation (Femarh). REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
An aerial view of ovens used to make charcoal from wood is seen in a traditional charcoal factory in the Amazon city of Boa Vista, Brazil, December 2, 2015. The destruction of Brazil's Amazon forest, the world's largest intact rainforest, increased by 16 percent in 2015 from a year ago as the government struggles to enforce legislation and stop illegal clearings. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
An aerial view of the construction site of a hydroelectric dam along the Teles Pires river, a tributary of the Amazon, near the city of Alta Floresta, Para state, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon rainforest, rises where only jungle stood less than a quarter of a century ago. Loggers first cleared the forest followed by ranchers and farmers, then small merchants and prospectors. Brazil's government has stated a goal of eliminating illegal deforestation, but enforcing the law in remote corners like Rio Pardo is far from easy. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Sawmills that process illegally logged trees from the Amazon rainforest are seen near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A man rides his horse next to cows in this aerial view on a plot of deforested Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
An aerial view shows the Amazon rainforest at the Bom Futuro National Forest near Rio Pardo in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon at the Bom Futuro National Forest in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest at the Kuikuro territory in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso, Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
An aerial view shows an illegal logging camp (blue tarpaulin in foreground) in the Bom Futuro National Forest near Rio Pardo in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Zebu cattle are seen in a an area that had been cleared for pasture bordering the Amazon forest in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A view of an area of deforested jungle inside the Ashaninka Indian territory in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
Cows graze on deforested Amazon rainforest, next to another tract recently cleared and burned, near the city of Novo Progresso, Para state, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
An aerial view of a tract of Amazon jungle recently cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para state, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
Smoke billows as an area of the Amazon rainforest is burnt to clear land for agriculture near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
A tractor works on a wheat plantation on land that used to be virgin Amazon rainforest near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon rainforest which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture, near the city of Santarem, Para State April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
An overview of the houses being built for employees of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, planned to be the world's third largest, in Pimental, near Altamira in Para state, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2013
A cow grazes next to a fallen tree on a tract of deforested Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para state, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
A rainbow forms over the Amazon rainforest near the city of Santarem, Para state April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
An area of the Amazon rainforest which has been slashed and burned stands next to a section of virgin forest, as seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood from the Alto Guama River indigenous reserve in Nova Esperanca do Piria, in Para State, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
