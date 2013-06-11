Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 10, 2013 | 10:40pm EDT

Amazon Indians protest violations

<p>Munduruku Indians hold onto each other while occupying the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and calling for the suspension of the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Xingu, Teles Pires and Tapajos rivers, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

1 / 12
<p>Indigenous Munduruku Indians arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

2 / 12
<p>Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

3 / 12
<p>An indigenous Munduruku Indian child cries as Indians from the Amazon Basin arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

4 / 12
<p>Munduruku Indians stand guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

5 / 12
<p>Munduruku Indians sit with their bags inside the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

6 / 12
<p>Munduruku Indians rest in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while occupying the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

7 / 12
<p>A Munduruku Indian woman paints the face of a woman while occupying the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building with other Munduruku Indians, in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

8 / 12
<p>Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

9 / 12
<p>A child from the Munduruku tribe rests in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while Munduruku Indians occupy the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

10 / 12
<p>Munduruku Indians hang up a banner outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The banner reads "Respect our rights" REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

11 / 12
<p>A Munduruku Indian stands guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

12 / 12
