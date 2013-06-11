Amazon Indians protest violations
Munduruku Indians hold onto each other while occupying the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating against violations of indigenous...more
Munduruku Indians hold onto each other while occupying the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and calling for the suspension of the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Xingu, Teles Pires and Tapajos rivers, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Indigenous Munduruku Indians arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous Munduruku Indians arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
An indigenous Munduruku Indian child cries as Indians from the Amazon Basin arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous Munduruku Indian child cries as Indians from the Amazon Basin arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Munduruku Indians stand guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians stand guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians sit with their bags inside the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians sit with their bags inside the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians rest in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while occupying the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians rest in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while occupying the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Munduruku Indian woman paints the face of a woman while occupying the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building with other Munduruku Indians, in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho more
A Munduruku Indian woman paints the face of a woman while occupying the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building with other Munduruku Indians, in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A child from the Munduruku tribe rests in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while Munduruku Indians occupy the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A child from the Munduruku tribe rests in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while Munduruku Indians occupy the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians hang up a banner outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The banner reads "Respect our rights" REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians hang up a banner outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The banner reads "Respect our rights" REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Munduruku Indian stands guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Munduruku Indian stands guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Next Slideshows
Apple Developers Conference
Apple unveiled iTunes Radio, and a new line of Mac computers during their Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco.
Floods from above
Germany's worst flood in a decade from above.
Photos of the week
Our best photos from the past week.
Downtime between Turkish protests
In between protests, anti-Erdogan demonstrators settle down in places like Taksim Square for a possibly longer occupation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.