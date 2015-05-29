Amazon River flooding

A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 150,000 people were...more

A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 150,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

