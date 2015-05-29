Amazon River flooding
A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 150,000 people were...more
Cattle are seen in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State...more
Residents play soccer in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the...more
View of a flooded street by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with...more
A resident leaves a Bradesco bank in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were...more
Children paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected...more
A woman is seen in front of a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were...more
Children look on from their house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 150,000 people were...more
A man walks in hospital flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State...more
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected...more
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected...more
View of a flooded area by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong...more
A man is pictured in his boat in front a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615...more
A view of a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with...more
