Amazon River overflows

A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

