Pictures | Fri Jun 5, 2015 | 8:56am EDT

Amazon River overflows

A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Children joke in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Cattle are seen in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Residents play soccer in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A cemetery is seen flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A child swims in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A man walks in hospital flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A woman is seen in front of a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Children walk in front of a small bar in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Residents stay in front of a market in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Children walk at their house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A resident leaves a Bradesco bank in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Children paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A boy paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
View of the area flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A man paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A boy paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon. The signs reads "welcome". REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
