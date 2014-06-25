Edition:
United States
Amazon tribe welcomes World Cup

A member of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe looks on in her village in the Rio Negro (Black River) near Manaus city, a World Cup host city, June 23, 2014. Because of their proximity to host city Manaus and their warm welcome, the Tatuyo have enjoyed three weeks of brisk business thanks to the World Cup. Usually, they host between 10 and 30 tourists a day. During the World Cup, this number has rocketed to 250 a day. They have become richer and other communities now come to them to sell them juices and fishes. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Tourists look at crafts made by members of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe in their village June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A member of the Tatuyo tribe plays music June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A member of the Tatuyo tribe looks on as tourists arrive in a boat June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A member of the Tatuyo tribe holds a snake while waiting for tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A girl of the Tatuyo tribe poses while waiting to sell crafts to tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Tatuyo tribe leader Pino (L) explains to tourists some tribal rituals June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Children of the Tatuyo tribe play soccer June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Crafts made by members of the tribe are displayed June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A member of the Tatuyo tribe works on handicrafts to sell to tourists June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Crafts, including one depicting World Cup mascot Fuleco the Armadillo (R), made by members of the Tatuyo tribe are displayed June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A tourist dances with members of the Tatuyo tribe June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Tourists arrive at the Tatuyo village June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Members of the Tatuyo tribe look on as tourists arrive by boat June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

