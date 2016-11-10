Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 10, 2016 | 12:15pm EST

America divided after election

A protester throws a bottle at police officers following the election of Donald Trump in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A protester throws a bottle at police officers following the election of Donald Trump in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A protester throws a bottle at police officers following the election of Donald Trump in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
1 / 38
A man tries to remove "Kill Trump" graffiti as demonstrators riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A man tries to remove "Kill Trump" graffiti as demonstrators riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A man tries to remove "Kill Trump" graffiti as demonstrators riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
2 / 38
An officer examines a vandalized police vehicle as demonstrators riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

An officer examines a vandalized police vehicle as demonstrators riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
An officer examines a vandalized police vehicle as demonstrators riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
3 / 38
A police officer checks an office set aflame by demonstrators in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A police officer checks an office set aflame by demonstrators in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A police officer checks an office set aflame by demonstrators in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 38
Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway in protest to the election of Donald Trump in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway in protest to the election of Donald Trump in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway in protest to the election of Donald Trump in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 38
Demonstrators march following the election of Donald Trump through Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Demonstrators march following the election of Donald Trump through Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators march following the election of Donald Trump through Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
6 / 38
Patrons hold a sign as people march by while protesting the election of Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Patrons hold a sign as people march by while protesting the election of Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Patrons hold a sign as people march by while protesting the election of Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 38
A protester kicks an object as demonstrators riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A protester kicks an object as demonstrators riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A protester kicks an object as demonstrators riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
8 / 38
A protester shoots fireworks at police officers during rioting in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A protester shoots fireworks at police officers during rioting in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A protester shoots fireworks at police officers during rioting in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
9 / 38
An AT&T truck burns as protests riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

An AT&T truck burns as protests riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
An AT&T truck burns as protests riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
10 / 38
Demonstrators gather near Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators gather near Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Demonstrators gather near Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 38
A Donald Trump pinata is burned in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A Donald Trump pinata is burned in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A Donald Trump pinata is burned in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 38
Police officers form a line after demonstrators set a street on fire on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers form a line after demonstrators set a street on fire on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Police officers form a line after demonstrators set a street on fire on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
13 / 38
A protest against Donald Trump in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski

A protest against Donald Trump in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A protest against Donald Trump in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski
Close
14 / 38
A protestor speaks into a microphone in a group that took over the Hollywood 101 Freeway just north of Los Angeles City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A protestor speaks into a microphone in a group that took over the Hollywood 101 Freeway just north of Los Angeles City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A protestor speaks into a microphone in a group that took over the Hollywood 101 Freeway just north of Los Angeles City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 38
Police officers work to control the scene of an office set aflame by demonstrators in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers work to control the scene of an office set aflame by demonstrators in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Police officers work to control the scene of an office set aflame by demonstrators in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
16 / 38
People protest outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People protest outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People protest outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 38
Protesters burn a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Protesters burn a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Protesters burn a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 38
People gather in protest in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

People gather in protest in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People gather in protest in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
19 / 38
Kimmy, who declined to give a last name, rallies with protesters in Oakland. The sign reads: "He is not my president". REUTERS/Noah Berger

Kimmy, who declined to give a last name, rallies with protesters in Oakland. The sign reads: "He is not my president". REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Kimmy, who declined to give a last name, rallies with protesters in Oakland. The sign reads: "He is not my president". REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
20 / 38
Protesters walk during a protest in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski

Protesters walk during a protest in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Protesters walk during a protest in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski
Close
21 / 38
Protestors march against Trump's victory in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Protestors march against Trump's victory in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Protestors march against Trump's victory in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
22 / 38
Krystina Robinson of Las Vegas carries a placard in protest across from the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Krystina Robinson of Las Vegas carries a placard in protest across from the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Krystina Robinson of Las Vegas carries a placard in protest across from the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
23 / 38
A young man wearing a Berkeley High Class of 2016 shirt wipes away tears during a protest in response to the election of Donald Trump as president in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A young man wearing a Berkeley High Class of 2016 shirt wipes away tears during a protest in response to the election of Donald Trump as president in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A young man wearing a Berkeley High Class of 2016 shirt wipes away tears during a protest in response to the election of Donald Trump as president in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
24 / 38
Protestors march in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Protestors march in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Protestors march in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
25 / 38
Protesters reach Trump Tower as they march against Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Protesters reach Trump Tower as they march against Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Protesters reach Trump Tower as they march against Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
26 / 38
A protester holds a sign during a protest outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski

A protester holds a sign during a protest outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A protester holds a sign during a protest outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski
Close
27 / 38
Anti-Trump demonstrators take part in a candlelight vigil in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Anti-Trump demonstrators take part in a candlelight vigil in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Anti-Trump demonstrators take part in a candlelight vigil in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
28 / 38
A supporter of Donald Trump signals to protesters outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski

A supporter of Donald Trump signals to protesters outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump signals to protesters outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski
Close
29 / 38
Berkeley High student Sabreen Imtair, 16, speaks to a crowd of more than a thousand people in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Berkeley High student Sabreen Imtair, 16, speaks to a crowd of more than a thousand people in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Berkeley High student Sabreen Imtair, 16, speaks to a crowd of more than a thousand people in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
30 / 38
University of California, Davis students protest on campus in Davis, California, following the election. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

University of California, Davis students protest on campus in Davis, California, following the election. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
University of California, Davis students protest on campus in Davis, California, following the election. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
31 / 38
Berkeley High student Ariana Melton, 16, holds a sign during a protest in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Berkeley High student Ariana Melton, 16, holds a sign during a protest in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Berkeley High student Ariana Melton, 16, holds a sign during a protest in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
32 / 38
Protesters demonstrate across the street from Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Protesters demonstrate across the street from Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Protesters demonstrate across the street from Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
33 / 38
A young boy stands with other anti-Trump demonstrators during a candlelight vigil in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A young boy stands with other anti-Trump demonstrators during a candlelight vigil in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A young boy stands with other anti-Trump demonstrators during a candlelight vigil in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
34 / 38
UC Berkeley students Josey Garcia (L) and Gustavo Navarez hold each other during a protest in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

UC Berkeley students Josey Garcia (L) and Gustavo Navarez hold each other during a protest in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
UC Berkeley students Josey Garcia (L) and Gustavo Navarez hold each other during a protest in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
35 / 38
Berkeley High School students begin to march after assembling in front of Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Berkeley High School students begin to march after assembling in front of Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Berkeley High School students begin to march after assembling in front of Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
36 / 38
A woman cries while taking part in an anti-Trump candlelight vigil in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman cries while taking part in an anti-Trump candlelight vigil in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman cries while taking part in an anti-Trump candlelight vigil in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
37 / 38
A woman passes burning garbage during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A woman passes burning garbage during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman passes burning garbage during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
Battling Islamic State in Libya

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Next Slideshows

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Libyan pro-government forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in the coastal city of Sirte.

Nov 10 2016
Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi forces try to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.

Nov 10 2016
Election reaction from abroad

Election reaction from abroad

People around the world react to the results of the presidential election.

Nov 09 2016
Retaking Bashiqa from Islamic State

Retaking Bashiqa from Islamic State

Kurdish peshmerga forces fight to recapture the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, from the Islamic State.

Nov 09 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast