Fri Nov 11, 2016

America divided after election

People protest against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
1 / 25
Wiley Drake blows a shofar in support of President-elect Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
2 / 25
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
3 / 25
A man protests against Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
4 / 25
A supporter of Donald Trump shouts back at opposing demonstrators during a protest in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
5 / 25
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
6 / 25
Police officers stand guard during a protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
7 / 25
Demonstrator Ly Kou holds a sign along with others in support of Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
8 / 25
Demonstrators protest in response to the election of Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
9 / 25
A man argues with protesters as they march in a protest against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
10 / 25
A woman holds a sign during a protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
11 / 25
People march against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
12 / 25
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
13 / 25
People march in a protest against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
14 / 25
Demonstrators hold signs in support of Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
15 / 25
People march against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
16 / 25
Demonstrator Steven Morales with his son Steven Jr. waves an American flag for motorists in support of Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
17 / 25
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
18 / 25
Emily Fredericks, 20, protests the election of Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
19 / 25
Demonstrators hold signs in support of Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
20 / 25
Larry West, 31, protests the election of Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
21 / 25
Sarah Ocampo, 17, wears a Hillary Clinton themed pin while protesting the election of Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
22 / 25
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
23 / 25
People take part in a protest against Donald Trump at the Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
24 / 25
Paul Watts, of Graffiti Removal Services, works for free on clean up after a protest against Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
25 / 25
