America reopens

<p>Visitors are led on an official tour, which had been suspended during the 16-day government shutdown, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 17, 2013. The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt default that could have threatened financial calamity. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A long line forms at a Starbucks in downtown Washington hours after the president signed a bill to reopen the federal government and raise the debt limit October 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>People arrive at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after the U.S. Congress approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>People arrive at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after the U.S. Congress approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>Natali Segovia, a tourist from Arizona, runs up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as it is re-opened to the public in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>National Park workers remove a barricade at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial as it is re-opened to the pubic in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>National Park Service Rangers walk back to their vehicle after visiting the Jefferson Memorial in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Red-jacketed tour leaders, furloughed during the 16-day U.S. government shutdown, lead tours in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>An employee of the Department of Education arrives for work in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>Anne and Dennis O'Dowd from Melbourne, Australia, take photos as they visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the final day of their visit to Washington, after it was re-opened to the public, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A National Park Service ranger opens the window to the World War II Memorial in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Win and Mary Pfippen of Macomb, IL, wait with their children Ben (L), 12, Katie (C), 7, and Henry, 9, for the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum to open in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>Workers walk into the General Services Administration building in downtown Washington, hours after the president signed a bill to reopen the federal government and raise the debt limit, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>Visitors start an official tour, which had been suspended during the 16-day government shutdown, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A tourist visits the Jefferson Memorial after it was re-opened today in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

