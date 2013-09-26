America wins America's Cup
Members of the Oracle Team USA celebrate winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members of the Oracle Team USA celebrate winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members of the Oracle Team USA spray Oracle CEO Larry Ellison after they won the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith more
Members of the Oracle Team USA spray Oracle CEO Larry Ellison after they won the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Oracle Team USA sails past the finish line after winning Race 19 and the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Oracle Team USA sails past the finish line after winning Race 19 and the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison lifts the America's Cup with members of the Oracle Team USA after winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert...more
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison lifts the America's Cup with members of the Oracle Team USA after winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Members of Oracle Team USA celebrates on stage after the team successfully defended the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members of Oracle Team USA celebrates on stage after the team successfully defended the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Skipper James Spithill (R) sprays champagne with members of the Oracle Team USA after winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert...more
Skipper James Spithill (R) sprays champagne with members of the Oracle Team USA after winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle congratulates members of the Oracle Team USA compete enroute to winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert...more
Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle congratulates members of the Oracle Team USA compete enroute to winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Skipper James Spithill celebrates with the America's Cup with members of the Oracle Team USA after winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013....more
Skipper James Spithill celebrates with the America's Cup with members of the Oracle Team USA after winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Oracle Team USA sails after defeating Emirates New Zealand in the winner-take-all Race 19 of the 34th Americas Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Oracle Team USA sails after defeating Emirates New Zealand in the winner-take-all Race 19 of the 34th Americas Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Members of the Oracle Team USA compete enroute to winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members of the Oracle Team USA compete enroute to winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members of the Oracle Team USA compete enroute to winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Members of the Oracle Team USA compete enroute to winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Emirates Team New Zealand crew make adjustments to their boat prior to facing Oracle Team USA in Race 13 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Emirates Team New Zealand crew make adjustments to their boat prior to facing Oracle Team USA in Race 13 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Emirates Team New Zealand (L) and Oracle Team USA sail after rounding the first mark during Race 12 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Emirates Team New Zealand (L) and Oracle Team USA sail after rounding the first mark during Race 12 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Emirates Team New Zealand (R) leads Oracle Team USA as they head to the finish line during Race 11 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Emirates Team New Zealand (R) leads Oracle Team USA as they head to the finish line during Race 11 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Crew from Emirates Team New Zealand round the mark against Oracle Team USA during Race 7 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Crew from Emirates Team New Zealand round the mark against Oracle Team USA during Race 7 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Media and support boats follow the Emirates Team New Zealand as they celebrate winning the 30th anniversary Louis Vuitton Cup Final against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge on San Francisco Bay, California August 25, 2013. Emirates Team New Zealand will...more
Media and support boats follow the Emirates Team New Zealand as they celebrate winning the 30th anniversary Louis Vuitton Cup Final against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge on San Francisco Bay, California August 25, 2013. Emirates Team New Zealand will challenge defender Oracle Team USA in America's Cup starting September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Skipper Dean Barker and Emirates Team New Zealand spray champagne after winning the 30th anniversary Louis Vuitton Cup final against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge on San Francisco Bay, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Skipper Dean Barker and Emirates Team New Zealand spray champagne after winning the 30th anniversary Louis Vuitton Cup final against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge on San Francisco Bay, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Crew members from Emirates Team New Zealand work as they round a mark against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge during the seventh race of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race in San Francisco, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith more
Crew members from Emirates Team New Zealand work as they round a mark against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge during the seventh race of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race in San Francisco, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Spectators watch as Emirates Team New Zealand sails against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge during the seventh race of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race in San Francisco, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Spectators watch as Emirates Team New Zealand sails against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge during the seventh race of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race in San Francisco, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Emirates Team New Zealand sails downwind after crossing a windward mark en route to winning the 30th anniversary Louis Vuitton Cup final against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge on San Francisco Bay, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Emirates Team New Zealand sails downwind after crossing a windward mark en route to winning the 30th anniversary Louis Vuitton Cup final against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge on San Francisco Bay, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The Team Emirates New Zealand sails before the third race of their Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race against Luna Rossa Challenge in this underwater picture in San Francisco, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
The Team Emirates New Zealand sails before the third race of their Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race against Luna Rossa Challenge in this underwater picture in San Francisco, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Emirates Team New Zealand members wave to fans after winning race three of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race against Luna Rossa Challenge in San Francisco, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Emirates Team New Zealand members wave to fans after winning race three of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race against Luna Rossa Challenge in San Francisco, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Team Emirates New Zealand sails near the Alcatraz Island as it prepares for race four of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race against Luna Rossa Challenge in San Francisco, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Team Emirates New Zealand sails near the Alcatraz Island as it prepares for race four of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race against Luna Rossa Challenge in San Francisco, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Team Emirates New Zealand (L) sails next to the two Oracle AC72 catamarans prior to the first race of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race in San Francisco, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Team Emirates New Zealand (L) sails next to the two Oracle AC72 catamarans prior to the first race of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race in San Francisco, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Sweden's Artemis Racing passes the Golden Gate Bridge while sailing against Italy's Luna Rossa in Race 4 of their Louis Vuitton Cup semi-finals, part of the America's Cup Challenger Series, in San Francisco Bay, August 10, 2013. Losing by just over...more
Sweden's Artemis Racing passes the Golden Gate Bridge while sailing against Italy's Luna Rossa in Race 4 of their Louis Vuitton Cup semi-finals, part of the America's Cup Challenger Series, in San Francisco Bay, August 10, 2013. Losing by just over two minutes, Artemis Racing ended its America's Cup campaign with no wins. REUTERS/Noah Berger
(L-R) Italy's Luna Rossa and Sweden's Artemis Racing AC 72 catamarans sail during Race 4 of the Louis Vuitton Cup semi-finals, part of the America's Cup Challenger Series, in San Francisco Bay, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
(L-R) Italy's Luna Rossa and Sweden's Artemis Racing AC 72 catamarans sail during Race 4 of the Louis Vuitton Cup semi-finals, part of the America's Cup Challenger Series, in San Francisco Bay, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Spectators wave Swedish flags in support of Artemis as the team finishes a Louis Vuitton Cup semi-final in San Francisco, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Spectators wave Swedish flags in support of Artemis as the team finishes a Louis Vuitton Cup semi-final in San Francisco, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger
General view of Race 3 of the Louis Vuitton Cup semifinal round, part of the America's Cup Challenger Series between Luna Rossa Challenge and Artemis Racing AC 72 catamarans, is seen in San Francisco Bay, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews more
General view of Race 3 of the Louis Vuitton Cup semifinal round, part of the America's Cup Challenger Series between Luna Rossa Challenge and Artemis Racing AC 72 catamarans, is seen in San Francisco Bay, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Artemis Racing AC 72 catamaran races towards the finish line as they compete in a seven-leg course in Race 1 of the Louis Vuitton Cup semifinal round against Luna Rossa Challenge during the America's Cup Challenger Series on San Francisco Bay, August...more
Artemis Racing AC 72 catamaran races towards the finish line as they compete in a seven-leg course in Race 1 of the Louis Vuitton Cup semifinal round against Luna Rossa Challenge during the America's Cup Challenger Series on San Francisco Bay, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
An underwater picture shows the Oracle Team USA AC72 catamarans train in San Francisco Bay, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
An underwater picture shows the Oracle Team USA AC72 catamarans train in San Francisco Bay, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Oracle Team USA team trains on their AC72 catamaran on San Francisco Bay, California August 6, 2013. The Oracle Team will defend its America's Cup trophy beginning in September on San Francisco Bay. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Oracle Team USA team trains on their AC72 catamaran on San Francisco Bay, California August 6, 2013. The Oracle Team will defend its America's Cup trophy beginning in September on San Francisco Bay. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
The Oracle Team USA AC72 catamaran trains on San Francisco Bay, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
The Oracle Team USA AC72 catamaran trains on San Francisco Bay, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
David Carr (R), the Pit Grind, runs across the boat as Luna Rossa Challenge sails during the first race of Round 5 of the Louis Vuitton Cup, the America's Cup Challenger Series on San Francisco Bay, California, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews more
David Carr (R), the Pit Grind, runs across the boat as Luna Rossa Challenge sails during the first race of Round 5 of the Louis Vuitton Cup, the America's Cup Challenger Series on San Francisco Bay, California, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Emirates Team New Zealand celebrates after beating Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge during a Louis Vuitton Cup round robin race in San Francisco, California July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Emirates Team New Zealand celebrates after beating Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge during a Louis Vuitton Cup round robin race in San Francisco, California July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge prepares for a Louis Vuitton Cup round robin race against Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge prepares for a Louis Vuitton Cup round robin race against Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Emirates Team New Zealand sails on San Francisco Bay during the round robin one yacht races of the Luis Vuitton Cup challenger series in the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco, California July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Emirates Team New Zealand sails on San Francisco Bay during the round robin one yacht races of the Luis Vuitton Cup challenger series in the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco, California July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Emirates Team New Zealand sails during the round robin one yacht races of the Luis Vuitton Cup challenger series in the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco, California July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Emirates Team New Zealand sails during the round robin one yacht races of the Luis Vuitton Cup challenger series in the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco, California July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Emirates Team New Zealand sails during the round robin one yacht races of the Luis Vuitton Cup challenger series in the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco, California July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Emirates Team New Zealand sails during the round robin one yacht races of the Luis Vuitton Cup challenger series in the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco, California July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
The Artemis Racing yacht is towed to shore after capsizing in the San Francisco Bay, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
The Artemis Racing yacht is towed to shore after capsizing in the San Francisco Bay, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Members America's Cup challenger team Luna Rossa Challenge listens as team owner Patrizio Bertelli speaks at a news conference at the team's base in Alameda, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members America's Cup challenger team Luna Rossa Challenge listens as team owner Patrizio Bertelli speaks at a news conference at the team's base in Alameda, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Anti-fascist protests in Greece
Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally after the fatal stabbing of an anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right Golden Dawn party..
Pizza school
Students attend a four-week professional training course in pizza making in France.
Nairobi mall massacre
Militant gunmen storm a shopping mall in Kenya.
Quake hits Pakistan
A powerful earthquake kills hundreds and prompts a new island to rise from the sea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.