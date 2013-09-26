Edition:
America wins America's Cup

<p>Members of the Oracle Team USA celebrate winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Members of the Oracle Team USA spray Oracle CEO Larry Ellison after they won the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Oracle Team USA sails past the finish line after winning Race 19 and the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Oracle CEO Larry Ellison lifts the America's Cup with members of the Oracle Team USA after winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Members of Oracle Team USA celebrates on stage after the team successfully defended the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Skipper James Spithill (R) sprays champagne with members of the Oracle Team USA after winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle congratulates members of the Oracle Team USA compete enroute to winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Skipper James Spithill celebrates with the America's Cup with members of the Oracle Team USA after winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Oracle Team USA sails after defeating Emirates New Zealand in the winner-take-all Race 19 of the 34th Americas Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Members of the Oracle Team USA compete enroute to winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Members of the Oracle Team USA compete enroute to winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Emirates Team New Zealand crew make adjustments to their boat prior to facing Oracle Team USA in Race 13 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Emirates Team New Zealand (L) and Oracle Team USA sail after rounding the first mark during Race 12 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Emirates Team New Zealand (R) leads Oracle Team USA as they head to the finish line during Race 11 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Crew from Emirates Team New Zealand round the mark against Oracle Team USA during Race 7 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Media and support boats follow the Emirates Team New Zealand as they celebrate winning the 30th anniversary Louis Vuitton Cup Final against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge on San Francisco Bay, California August 25, 2013. Emirates Team New Zealand will challenge defender Oracle Team USA in America's Cup starting September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

<p>Skipper Dean Barker and Emirates Team New Zealand spray champagne after winning the 30th anniversary Louis Vuitton Cup final against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge on San Francisco Bay, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Crew members from Emirates Team New Zealand work as they round a mark against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge during the seventh race of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race in San Francisco, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Spectators watch as Emirates Team New Zealand sails against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge during the seventh race of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race in San Francisco, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Emirates Team New Zealand sails downwind after crossing a windward mark en route to winning the 30th anniversary Louis Vuitton Cup final against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge on San Francisco Bay, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>The Team Emirates New Zealand sails before the third race of their Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race against Luna Rossa Challenge in this underwater picture in San Francisco, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

<p>Emirates Team New Zealand members wave to fans after winning race three of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race against Luna Rossa Challenge in San Francisco, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

<p>Team Emirates New Zealand sails near the Alcatraz Island as it prepares for race four of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race against Luna Rossa Challenge in San Francisco, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

<p>Team Emirates New Zealand (L) sails next to the two Oracle AC72 catamarans prior to the first race of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race in San Francisco, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

<p>Sweden's Artemis Racing passes the Golden Gate Bridge while sailing against Italy's Luna Rossa in Race 4 of their Louis Vuitton Cup semi-finals, part of the America's Cup Challenger Series, in San Francisco Bay, August 10, 2013. Losing by just over two minutes, Artemis Racing ended its America's Cup campaign with no wins. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>(L-R) Italy's Luna Rossa and Sweden's Artemis Racing AC 72 catamarans sail during Race 4 of the Louis Vuitton Cup semi-finals, part of the America's Cup Challenger Series, in San Francisco Bay, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

<p>Spectators wave Swedish flags in support of Artemis as the team finishes a Louis Vuitton Cup semi-final in San Francisco, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>General view of Race 3 of the Louis Vuitton Cup semifinal round, part of the America's Cup Challenger Series between Luna Rossa Challenge and Artemis Racing AC 72 catamarans, is seen in San Francisco Bay, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

<p>Artemis Racing AC 72 catamaran races towards the finish line as they compete in a seven-leg course in Race 1 of the Louis Vuitton Cup semifinal round against Luna Rossa Challenge during the America's Cup Challenger Series on San Francisco Bay, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

<p>An underwater picture shows the Oracle Team USA AC72 catamarans train in San Francisco Bay, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

<p>Oracle Team USA team trains on their AC72 catamaran on San Francisco Bay, California August 6, 2013. The Oracle Team will defend its America's Cup trophy beginning in September on San Francisco Bay. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

<p>The Oracle Team USA AC72 catamaran trains on San Francisco Bay, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

<p>David Carr (R), the Pit Grind, runs across the boat as Luna Rossa Challenge sails during the first race of Round 5 of the Louis Vuitton Cup, the America's Cup Challenger Series on San Francisco Bay, California, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

<p>Emirates Team New Zealand celebrates after beating Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge during a Louis Vuitton Cup round robin race in San Francisco, California July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge prepares for a Louis Vuitton Cup round robin race against Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>Emirates Team New Zealand sails on San Francisco Bay during the round robin one yacht races of the Luis Vuitton Cup challenger series in the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco, California July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Emirates Team New Zealand sails during the round robin one yacht races of the Luis Vuitton Cup challenger series in the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco, California July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

<p>Emirates Team New Zealand sails during the round robin one yacht races of the Luis Vuitton Cup challenger series in the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco, California July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

<p>The Artemis Racing yacht is towed to shore after capsizing in the San Francisco Bay, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

<p>Members America's Cup challenger team Luna Rossa Challenge listens as team owner Patrizio Bertelli speaks at a news conference at the team's base in Alameda, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

