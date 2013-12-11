Edition:
American Country Awards

<p>Show host Danica Patrick (C) dressed as a Las Vegas show girl introduces Justin Moore's performance during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Singer Leann Rimes performs a medley of Pasty Cline songs during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Singer Jake Owen and musician Billy Gibbons perform "Days of Gold" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Leann Rimes performs a medley of Patsy Cline songs as Cline is projected behind her during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Fans react as Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Sheryl Crow performs "Wagon Wheel" with Darius Rucker during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Brian Kelly (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for single of the year for "Cruise" with producer Joey Moi (R) during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" with his band during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Olivia Newton-John presents the worldwide artist award to Taylor Swift, who is not in attendance, during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum pose with their awards for group of the year and single by a group for "Downtown" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Musician Randy Houser (L) performs "How Country Feels" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Singer Kellie Pickler poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Musician Billy Gibbons poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square pose during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Kellie Pickler poses backstage during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Leann Rimes poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Lauren Alaina poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Musician Jewel poses as she arrives at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Luke Bryan poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

