American Country Awards
Show host Danica Patrick (C) dressed as a Las Vegas show girl introduces Justin Moore's performance during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Show host Danica Patrick (C) dressed as a Las Vegas show girl introduces Justin Moore's performance during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Leann Rimes performs a medley of Pasty Cline songs during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Leann Rimes performs a medley of Pasty Cline songs during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Jake Owen and musician Billy Gibbons perform "Days of Gold" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Jake Owen and musician Billy Gibbons perform "Days of Gold" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Leann Rimes performs a medley of Patsy Cline songs as Cline is projected behind her during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Leann Rimes performs a medley of Patsy Cline songs as Cline is projected behind her during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fans react as Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fans react as Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sheryl Crow performs "Wagon Wheel" with Darius Rucker during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sheryl Crow performs "Wagon Wheel" with Darius Rucker during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brian Kelly (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for single of the year for "Cruise" with producer Joey Moi (R) during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brian Kelly (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for single of the year for "Cruise" with producer Joey Moi (R) during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" with his band during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brad Paisley performs "The Mona Lisa" with his band during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olivia Newton-John presents the worldwide artist award to Taylor Swift, who is not in attendance, during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olivia Newton-John presents the worldwide artist award to Taylor Swift, who is not in attendance, during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum pose with their awards for group of the year and single by a group for "Downtown" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve...more
Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum pose with their awards for group of the year and single by a group for "Downtown" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Randy Houser (L) performs "How Country Feels" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Musician Randy Houser (L) performs "How Country Feels" during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Kellie Pickler poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Kellie Pickler poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Billy Gibbons poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Billy Gibbons poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square pose during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square pose during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Kellie Pickler poses backstage during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Kellie Pickler poses backstage during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Leann Rimes poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Leann Rimes poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Lauren Alaina poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Lauren Alaina poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Jewel poses as she arrives at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Jewel poses as she arrives at the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Luke Bryan poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Luke Bryan poses during the 4th annual American Country Awards in Las Vegas, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the Year: Fashion
Our top fashion images of the year.
Most overpaid actors
The five most overpaid actors in Hollywood, according to the latest ranking from Forbes.
Pictures of the Year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos of the year.
Mandela movie premiere
"Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" has its royal premiere in London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.