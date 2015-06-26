American Dads

Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, play with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the U.S....more

Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, play with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

