American Dads

Jason Howe and Adrian Perez (L) who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, play with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, play with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda play with their twin daughters Olivia and Clara (L) at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda play with their twin daughters Olivia and Clara (L) at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe, 50, plays with his three-year-old daughter Olivia in their garden in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, plays with his three-year-old daughter Olivia in their garden in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, helps his three-year-old daughter Olivia wash her hands before dinner in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, helps his three-year-old daughter Olivia wash her hands before dinner in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe, 50, (L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, eat dinner with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (R) and Clara in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, (L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, eat dinner with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (R) and Clara in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olivia (R) and Clara, the twin three-year-old daughters of Jason Howe, 50, and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, (not shown) chase each other in their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Olivia (R) and Clara, the twin three-year-old daughters of Jason Howe, 50, and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, (not shown) chase each other in their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara put on their shoes after their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara put on their shoes after their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara put on their shoes after their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara put on their shoes after their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe, 50, carries his three-year-old daughter Clara out of ballet class in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, carries his three-year-old daughter Clara out of ballet class in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, bring their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara home from ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, bring their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara home from ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe, 50, takes the hairband out of his three-year-old daughter Clara's hair before bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, takes the hairband out of his three-year-old daughter Clara's hair before bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara brush their teeth before bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara brush their teeth before bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia and Clara (R) to bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia and Clara (R) to bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
