American Dads
Jason Howe and Adrian Perez (L) who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8...more
Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, play with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the U.S....more
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda play with their twin daughters Olivia and Clara (L) at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe, 50, plays with his three-year-old daughter Olivia in their garden in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, helps his three-year-old daughter Olivia wash her hands before dinner in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe, 50, (L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, eat dinner with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (R) and Clara in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olivia (R) and Clara, the twin three-year-old daughters of Jason Howe, 50, and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, (not shown) chase each other in their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara put on their shoes after their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara put on their shoes after their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe, 50, carries his three-year-old daughter Clara out of ballet class in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, bring their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara home from ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe, 50, takes the hairband out of his three-year-old daughter Clara's hair before bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara brush their teeth before bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Howe (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia and Clara (R) to bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
