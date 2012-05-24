Edition:
American Idol finale

<p>Phillip Phillips holds the winner's trophy after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Phillip Phillips (C) is congratulated by friends and family after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Phillip Phillips is hugged by Jessica Sanchez after he was named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin &amp; Yandel during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez stand on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Host Ryan Seacrest arrives on the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez speak during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez talk with host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Rihanna (C) performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Finalists Jessica Sanchez and Phillip Phillips perform during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and singer John Fogerty perform a medley during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Finalist Phillip Phillips performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and John Fogerty congratulate each other after performing a medley during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Finalist Jessica Sanchez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Judges Steven Tyler (L), Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson pose together during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Judge Jennifer Lopez has her hair attended to during a commercial break during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (R), perform with Chaka Khan (C) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Singer Jennifer Holliday (L) performs "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" with finalist Jessica Sanchez during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Singer Jennifer Holliday and finalist Jessica Sanchez (R) embrace after their performance at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (2nd from R), hug singer Chaka Khan (C) after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Jordin Sparks (L) and Hollie Cavanagh after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Former contestant Ace Young proposes to Diana DeGarmo on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Former contestants Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo hold hands after Young proposed on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Neil Diamond (L) chats with host Ryan Seacrest during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Reba McEntire performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Chaka Khan (C) performs with female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (L), during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Fantasia Barrino performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler applaud during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Fantasia Barrino performs with Joshua Ledet during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Eliminated contestants open the show during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>General view of the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Finalist Phillip Phillips arrives at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

May 23, 2012

<p>Finalist Jessica Sanchez arrives for the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

May 23, 2012

