American Idol finale
Singer Nick Fradiani performs after being named the winner during the American Idol XIV 2015 Finale at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Fradiani is named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest (L), surrounded by fellow contestants. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Fradiani (R) reacts next to finalist Clark Beckham (C) after being named the winner. "American Idol", the most popular music reality show in U.S. television history, will end after its 15th season airs in January next year, Fox Television said....more
Audience members hold signs during the finale. The show was once a ratings powerhouse for Fox, watched by more than 30 million viewers at its peak, but the popularity of the competition, which launched the careers of stars such as Kelly Clarkson and...more
Judge Jennifer Lopez waves. Once one of the highest-rated telecasts of the season, this year's "Idol" finale was down sharply from last year's conclusion, with an estimated 7.7 million viewers compared with last year's 10.6 million viewers....more
New Kids on the Block, (from L-R) Jordan Knight, Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Jonathan Knight and Joey McIntyre perform. The final season will feature long-time host Ryan Seacrest and current judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick, Jr,...more
Singer Janelle Monae performs. Fox, owned by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, said in February last year that it expected to wind down American Idol after lower ratings led to a fall in advertising revenue in the company's TV unit....more
Judge Harry Connick, Jr. waves. A spin-off of British music competition "Pop Idol", which aired between 2001 and 2003, American Idol's success led the format being replicated around the world, with shows such as Australian Idol, Latin American Idol...more
Singer Steven Tyler performs. Within the United States, American Idol's resounding success led to a host of similar shows being aired, including "The Voice", CBS's "Rock Star", and Fox's "The X Factor". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Finalist Nick Fradiani (R) performs with Andy Grammer. The show's original judges were music producer Randy Jackson, who left the show after 13 seasons, singer Paula Abdul, who left in 2009, and Simon Cowell, who left in 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Steven Tyler performs with contestant Jax. American Idol has since gone through a host of celebrity judges, such as Mariah Carey, Kara Dioguardi, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Judge Jennifer Lopez walks on stage during the American Idol XIV 2015 Finale at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Fradiani (R) is named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Jackson Brothers, (from L-R) Jackie, Tito and Marlon perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Michael McDonald, of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers, performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Steven Tyler performs in front of judges Harry Connick, Jr. (L), Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Finalist Nick Fradiani (L) performs with Fall Out Boy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Judges Harry Connick, Jr. (L) and Keith Urban talk. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Judge Keith Urban looks on during the finale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block performs in front of judges Harry Connick, Jr. (L), Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jamie Foxx performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Steven Tyler (center R) poses with the band Loving Mary as they arrive for the finale. REUTERS//Patrick T. Fallon
Singer and judge Jennifer Lopez arrives for the finale. REUTERS//Patrick T. Fallon
(L-R) Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jonathan Knight, Danny Wood and Jordan Knight, of NKOTB (New Kids On The Block), arrive for the finale. REUTERS//Patrick T. Fallon
Singer Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman arrive. REUTERS//Patrick T. Fallon
Singer Jamie Foxx and children pose for photos backstage during the finale. REUTERS//Patrick T. Fallon
Singer Nick Fradiani smiles backstage after winning. REUTERS//Patrick T. Fallon
