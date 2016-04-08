American Idol Grand Finale
Confetti falls down during the conclusion of the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest on stage during the American Idol Grand Finale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lopez cries at the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Trent Harmon is congratulated after winning the American Idol Grand Finale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood perform "Stop Dragging My Heart Around". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Ryan Seacrest and singer William Hung. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers (L-R) Kara DioGuardi, Kimberly Locke, Allison Iraheta, Jordin Sparks and Tamyra Gray perform a pop medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers James Durbin and Chris Daughtry perform a rock medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Fantasia performs a soul medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Ruben Studdard and Amber Holcomb perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers (L-R) Tamyra Gray, Kara DioGuardi and Jordin Sparks perform a pop medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Clay Aiken performs an acoustic medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Carly Smithson performs an acoustic medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Ryan Seacrest waves. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Bucky Covington, Ace Young, Constantine Maroulis and Scotty McCreery perform a country medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show judge Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Carrie Underwood performs "Something in the Water". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A general view of stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jordin Sparks peforms a pop medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers (L-R) Diana DeGarmo, Skylar Laine and Kree Harrison perform a country medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell appear on stage during the American Idol Grand Finale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musicians Phillip Phillips, Lee DeWyze, David Cook, Kris Allen and Nick Fradiani perform a David Bowie tribute. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Trent Harmon and La'Porsha Renae perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Katharine McPhee and Casey James perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers (L-R) Jordin Sparks, Kimberly Locke and Allison Iraheta perform a pop medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers (L-R) George Huff, Brandon Rogers, Elliott Yamin, Clark Beckham and Danny Gokey perform a soul medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman speak onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show judge Keith Urban talks on his phone. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban walk on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Carrie Underwood arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Fantasia Barrino arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Hicks arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katharine McPhee arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jordin Sparks and Blake Lewis arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer James Durbin arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer David Archuleta arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jordin Sparks arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer David Cook arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
The art of Shaolin
Mesmerizing demonstrations of Shaolin Kung Fu.
Photos of the week
Our top news photography this week.
Misery in Idomeni
Stranded in a filthy makeshift camp, angry migrants try to break down a fence at the Macedonia border.
Separatist clashes in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed separatists reach a fragile truce after clashes over territory in breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.