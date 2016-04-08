Edition:
Thu Apr 7, 2016

American Idol Grand Finale

Confetti falls down during the conclusion of the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest on stage during the American Idol Grand Finale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Lopez cries at the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Trent Harmon is congratulated after winning the American Idol Grand Finale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood perform "Stop Dragging My Heart Around". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host Ryan Seacrest and singer William Hung. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers (L-R) Kara DioGuardi, Kimberly Locke, Allison Iraheta, Jordin Sparks and Tamyra Gray perform a pop medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers James Durbin and Chris Daughtry perform a rock medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Fantasia performs a soul medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers Ruben Studdard and Amber Holcomb perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers (L-R) Tamyra Gray, Kara DioGuardi and Jordin Sparks perform a pop medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Clay Aiken performs an acoustic medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Carly Smithson performs an acoustic medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host Ryan Seacrest waves. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Bucky Covington, Ace Young, Constantine Maroulis and Scotty McCreery perform a country medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show judge Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Carrie Underwood performs "Something in the Water". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A general view of stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jordin Sparks peforms a pop medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers (L-R) Diana DeGarmo, Skylar Laine and Kree Harrison perform a country medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell appear on stage during the American Idol Grand Finale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Musicians Phillip Phillips, Lee DeWyze, David Cook, Kris Allen and Nick Fradiani perform a David Bowie tribute. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers Trent Harmon and La'Porsha Renae perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers Katharine McPhee and Casey James perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers (L-R) Jordin Sparks, Kimberly Locke and Allison Iraheta perform a pop medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers (L-R) George Huff, Brandon Rogers, Elliott Yamin, Clark Beckham and Danny Gokey perform a soul medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman speak onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show judge Keith Urban talks on his phone. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban walk on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Carrie Underwood arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Fantasia Barrino arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Taylor Hicks arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Katharine McPhee arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jordin Sparks and Blake Lewis arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer James Durbin arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer David Archuleta arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jordin Sparks arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer David Cook arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

