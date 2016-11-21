Edition:
American Music Award highlights

John Legend performs "Love Me Now" at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Recording artist Drake walks to the stage to accept the Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip Hop" award during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Green Day performs "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Ariana Grande (L) greets Lady Gaga in the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
(L-R) rappers Rick Ross, Future, Nicki Minaj, August Alsina and DJ Khaled perform "Do You MInd". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Singers Ariana Grande (L) and Nicki Minaj perform "Side to Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Selena Gomez accepts the award for favorite female pop/rock artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Maroon 5 and Kenderick Lamar perform "Don't Wanna Know". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Twenty One Pilots perform a medley of "Heathens/Stressed Out". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Tyka Nelson, sister of the late musician Prince, accepts the award for top soundtrack for "Purple Rain". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Halsey and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers perform "Closer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Bruno Mars (C) performs "24k Magic". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Zayn accepts the award for new artist of the year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Model Karlie Kloss presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Fifth Harmony andTy Dolla $ign (R) accept the award for collaboration of the year for "Work From Home". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Actor Robert Downey Jr. (R) presents Sting with the American Music Award of Merit. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Ariana Grande accepts the award for artist of the year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for best country duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
James Bay performs "Let it Go". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Twenty One Pilots accepts the award for favorite artist alternative rock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Fifth Harmony performs "That's My Girl". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
General view of the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Hosts Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah open the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Musician John Legend and model Chrissy Teigan arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Musician Lady Gaga arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Actress Jenny McCarthy and singer Donnie Wahlberg arrive at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Singer Halsey arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Actress Olivia Munn arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Musician Janelle Monae arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Model and TV personality Heidi Klum arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Actress Teyana Taylor arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Singer Keyshia Cole arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Singer Ariana Grande arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
