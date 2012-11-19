Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 19, 2012 | 10:10am EST

American Music Awards

<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
1 / 30
<p>Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 30
<p>Pink performs "Try" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Pink performs "Try" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Pink performs "Try" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 30
<p>Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 30
<p>Carrie Underwood accepts the award for favorite country album for "Blown Away" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Carrie Underwood accepts the award for favorite country album for "Blown Away" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Carrie Underwood accepts the award for favorite country album for "Blown Away" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 30
<p>Usher performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Usher performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Usher performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
6 / 30
<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
7 / 30
<p>Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 30
<p>No Doubt perform "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

No Doubt perform "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

No Doubt perform "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift performs "I Knew You Were Trouble" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Taylor Swift performs "I Knew You Were Trouble" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Taylor Swift performs "I Knew You Were Trouble" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 30
<p>Actor Eric Stonestreet, from the sitcom "Modern Family," presents the award for favorite country female artist to Taylor Swift at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actor Eric Stonestreet, from the sitcom "Modern Family," presents the award for favorite country female artist to Taylor Swift at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Actor Eric Stonestreet, from the sitcom "Modern Family," presents the award for favorite country female artist to Taylor Swift at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
11 / 30
<p>Swizz Beatz, Chris Brown and Ludacris perform "Everyday Birthday" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Swizz Beatz, Chris Brown and Ludacris perform "Everyday Birthday" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Swizz Beatz, Chris Brown and Ludacris perform "Everyday Birthday" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 30
<p>South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 30
<p>Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs "Burn It Down" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs "Burn It Down" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs "Burn It Down" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 30
<p>Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" with Nicki Minaj at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" with Nicki Minaj at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" with Nicki Minaj at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
15 / 30
<p>Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
16 / 30
<p>South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 30
<p>Nicki Minaj performs "Freedom" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Nicki Minaj performs "Freedom" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Nicki Minaj performs "Freedom" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
18 / 30
<p>Luke Bryan accepts the award for favorite country male artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Luke Bryan accepts the award for favorite country male artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Luke Bryan accepts the award for favorite country male artist at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
19 / 30
<p>Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs "Looking Hot" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 30
<p>Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 30
<p>South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

South Korean rapper Psy performs "Gangnam Style" with MC Hammer at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
22 / 30
<p>Carly Rae Jepsen accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Carly Rae Jepsen accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Carly Rae Jepsen accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
23 / 30
<p>Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Justin Bieber performs "Beauty and a Beat" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
24 / 30
<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
25 / 30
<p>Kelly Clarkson performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Kelly Clarkson performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Kelly Clarkson performs a medley of songs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
26 / 30
<p>Stevie Wonder performs during a tribute to Dick Clark at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Stevie Wonder performs during a tribute to Dick Clark at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Stevie Wonder performs during a tribute to Dick Clark at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
27 / 30
<p>Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Kesha performs "Die Young" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 30
<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Christina Aguilera performs at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
29 / 30
<p>Lady Antebellum accept the award for favorite country band duo or group at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Lady Antebellum accept the award for favorite country band duo or group at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, November 19, 2012

Lady Antebellum accept the award for favorite country band duo or group at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Week in fashion

Week in fashion

Next Slideshows

Week in fashion

Week in fashion

The past week in the world of fashion.

Nov 16 2012
Latin Grammy Awards

Latin Grammy Awards

Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards.

Nov 15 2012
Twilight on Twilight

Twilight on Twilight

The sun sets on the wildly popular vampire film franchise.

Nov 15 2012
Sexiest men alive

Sexiest men alive

Channing Tatum and People's other picks for sexiest men.

Nov 14 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast