American Pharoah wins Triple Crown
Jockey Victor Espinoza, aboard American Pharoah, celebrates after wining the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
American Pharoah, with jockey Victor Espinoza, leads the pack en route to winning the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jockey Victor Espinoza, aboard American Pharoah, waves to the crowd as he celebrates after winning the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A fan raises his finger as Jockey Victor Espinoza, aboard American Pharoah, races towards the finishes line to win the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jockey Victor Espinoza, aboard American Pharoah, passes the finish line to win the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jockey Victor Espinoza, aboard American Pharoah, celebrates after wining the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Victor Espinoza aboard American Pharoah (5) goes on to win the 2015 Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown at Belmont Park June 6, 2015. Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
Jockey Victor Espinoza, owner Ahmed Zayat, trainer Bob Baffert celebrate with family and friends after winning the 2015 Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown at Belmont Park June 6, 2015. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
American Pharoah, with jockey Victor Espinoza, nears the finish line to win the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
American Pharoah, with jockey Victor Espinoza, nears the finish line to win the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
A patron smokes a cigarette during festivities ahead of the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A patron wears a small model of the number 5 horse, American Pharoah, on his hat during festivities ahead of the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman places a wager at the betting window at Belmont Park before the start of races in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A spectator wearing a horse mask checks his mobile as he waits in the general admission area before the running of the 147th Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Spectators arrive before the running of the 147th Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A spectator dressed in red, white and blue stands in the general admission area before the running of the 147th Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People watch as U.S. Army paratroopers land at Belmont Park before the start of races in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah's trainer Bob Baffert rides a pony outside the stable at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Soapsuds run off the side of Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah during his bath at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Funeral for Beau Biden
President Obama delivers the eulogy at the funeral for the vice president's son.
Escape from ISIS
Thousands of Syrians flee clashes between Islamic State and Kurdish fighters.
Ukraine fears invasion
Ukraine is on "full-scale invasion" alert after the worst fighting with Russian-backed separatists in months.
China raises capsized ship
Rescuers work through the night on the Yangtze River to right the four-deck ship.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.