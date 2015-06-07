Edition:
American Pharoah wins Triple Crown

Jockey Victor Espinoza, aboard American Pharoah, celebrates after wining the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

American Pharoah, with jockey Victor Espinoza, leads the pack en route to winning the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jockey Victor Espinoza, aboard American Pharoah, waves to the crowd as he celebrates after winning the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A fan raises his finger as Jockey Victor Espinoza, aboard American Pharoah, races towards the finishes line to win the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jockey Victor Espinoza, aboard American Pharoah, passes the finish line to win the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jockey Victor Espinoza, aboard American Pharoah, celebrates after wining the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Victor Espinoza aboard American Pharoah (5) goes on to win the 2015 Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown at Belmont Park June 6, 2015. Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Jockey Victor Espinoza, owner Ahmed Zayat, trainer Bob Baffert celebrate with family and friends after winning the 2015 Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown at Belmont Park June 6, 2015. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

American Pharoah, with jockey Victor Espinoza, nears the finish line to win the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

American Pharoah, with jockey Victor Espinoza, nears the finish line to win the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

A patron smokes a cigarette during festivities ahead of the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A patron wears a small model of the number 5 horse, American Pharoah, on his hat during festivities ahead of the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman places a wager at the betting window at Belmont Park before the start of races in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A spectator wearing a horse mask checks his mobile as he waits in the general admission area before the running of the 147th Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Spectators arrive before the running of the 147th Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A spectator dressed in red, white and blue stands in the general admission area before the running of the 147th Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People watch as U.S. Army paratroopers land at Belmont Park before the start of races in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah's trainer Bob Baffert rides a pony outside the stable at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Soapsuds run off the side of Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah during his bath at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

