American Sniper trial begins
Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County...more
An image of Chris Kyle hiding Easter eggs on Easter Day is shown on a monitor in the courtroom in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
Eddie Ray Routh, 27, walks into court for a pretrial motion hearing in Stephenville, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/LM Otero/Pool
Taya Kyle, widow of Chris Kyle, shakes hands with a sheriff's deputy outside of the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, gives a wink to Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield (R), after her testimony in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
Jeff Kyle (C), brother of Chris Kyle, enters the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield, receives a hug from Taya Kyle, after Kyle's testimony in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
The grave of Chris Kyle is seen at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, receives a hug following her testimony in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
Eddie Ray Routh (2nd L) appears in court on opening day of his capital murder trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield, is shown photos of her son by Assistant District Attorney Jane Starnes as she testifies in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, is interviewed on the witness stand in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
A sign marks the entrance to a shooting complex at the Rough Creek Lodge where Eddie Ray Routh is accused of killing Chris Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield near Glen Rose, Texas February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Taya Kyle, widow of Chris Kyle, and family arrive at the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Taya Kyle, widow of Chris Kyle, embraces a man outside of the Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Eddie Ray Routh, 27, walks into court for a pretrial motion hearing in Stephenville, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/LM Otero/Pool
Erath County District Attorney Alan Nash shows crime scene photos to the jury in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, hugs a family member after they arrive for the opening day of the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
State District Judge Jason Cashon addresses the jury during opening statements in the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
