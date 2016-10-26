American troops in Mosul
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. The Iraqi force attacking Mosul is 30,000-strong, joined by U.S. special forces and under American, French and British air cover. REUTERS/Alaa...more
A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin self-propelled gun conducts a fire mission in support of the Iraqi security forces� push toward Mosul, at Qayyarah West, Iraq October 17, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Spc. Christopher Brecht/Handout
An American soldier is seen at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
American soldiers are seen at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A U.S. Navy pilot is seen in his F/A-18E Super Hornet just before he takes off for Mosul, Iraq to provide air-support from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69 carrier in Arabia Gulf, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An American soldier takes his position at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An American soldier is seen inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An American soldier takes his position at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A U.S. Navy pilot waits for his F/A-18E Super Hornet to be cleared for take off for Mosul, Iraq to provide air-support from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69 carrier in Arabia Gulf, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
American vehicles drive at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
American soldiers walk inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An American vehicle drives at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
