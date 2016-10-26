Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 25, 2016 | 8:20pm EDT

American troops in Mosul

An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. The Iraqi force attacking Mosul is 30,000-strong, joined by U.S. special forces and under American, French and British air cover. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. The Iraqi force attacking Mosul is 30,000-strong, joined by U.S. special forces and under American, French and British air cover. REUTERS/Alaa...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. The Iraqi force attacking Mosul is 30,000-strong, joined by U.S. special forces and under American, French and British air cover. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
1 / 13
A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin self-propelled gun conducts a fire mission in support of the Iraqi security forces� push toward Mosul, at Qayyarah West, Iraq October 17, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Spc. Christopher Brecht/Handout

A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin self-propelled gun conducts a fire mission in support of the Iraqi security forces� push toward Mosul, at Qayyarah West, Iraq October 17, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Spc. Christopher Brecht/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin self-propelled gun conducts a fire mission in support of the Iraqi security forces� push toward Mosul, at Qayyarah West, Iraq October 17, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Spc. Christopher Brecht/Handout
Close
2 / 13
An American soldier is seen at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An American soldier is seen at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
An American soldier is seen at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 13
Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
4 / 13
American soldiers are seen at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

American soldiers are seen at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
American soldiers are seen at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 13
A U.S. Navy pilot is seen in his F/A-18E Super Hornet just before he takes off for Mosul, Iraq to provide air-support from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69 carrier in Arabia Gulf, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Navy pilot is seen in his F/A-18E Super Hornet just before he takes off for Mosul, Iraq to provide air-support from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69 carrier in Arabia Gulf, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A U.S. Navy pilot is seen in his F/A-18E Super Hornet just before he takes off for Mosul, Iraq to provide air-support from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69 carrier in Arabia Gulf, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
6 / 13
An American soldier takes his position at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An American soldier takes his position at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
An American soldier takes his position at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
7 / 13
An American soldier is seen inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An American soldier is seen inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
An American soldier is seen inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
8 / 13
An American soldier takes his position at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An American soldier takes his position at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
An American soldier takes his position at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 13
A U.S. Navy pilot waits for his F/A-18E Super Hornet to be cleared for take off for Mosul, Iraq to provide air-support from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69 carrier in Arabia Gulf, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Navy pilot waits for his F/A-18E Super Hornet to be cleared for take off for Mosul, Iraq to provide air-support from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69 carrier in Arabia Gulf, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A U.S. Navy pilot waits for his F/A-18E Super Hornet to be cleared for take off for Mosul, Iraq to provide air-support from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69 carrier in Arabia Gulf, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
10 / 13
American vehicles drive at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

American vehicles drive at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
American vehicles drive at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 13
American soldiers walk inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

American soldiers walk inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
American soldiers walk inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 13
An American vehicle drives at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An American vehicle drives at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
An American vehicle drives at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Two weeks to Election Day

Two weeks to Election Day

Next Slideshows

Two weeks to Election Day

Two weeks to Election Day

With 14 days to go until the election, a look back at the journeys of candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Oct 25 2016
The death of a boy

The death of a boy

Eleven-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is killed during shelling in the rebel-held town of Douma, a year after his father was killed in a bombing near the Syrian...

Oct 25 2016
T-shirts for Trump

T-shirts for Trump

A sampling of T-shirts spotted at Donald Trump rallies.

Oct 25 2016
Political standoff worsens in Venezuela

Political standoff worsens in Venezuela

Venezuela's socialist government and the opposition announced talks to deal with a political standoff that has intensified since the suspension of a referendum...

Oct 24 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast