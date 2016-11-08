Edition:
American women celebrate their first female presidential candidate

The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the U.S. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

People visit the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the U.S. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Visitors pose next to the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony, covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the U.S. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Brenda Klein of Rochester poses for a photo at the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Lisa Walden, left and Steph Kula of Rochester place their 'I voted' stickers on the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is pictured covered with "I Voted" stickers from the U.S. presidential election at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

