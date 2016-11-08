American women celebrate their first female presidential candidate
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the U.S. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
People visit the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the U.S. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Visitors pose next to the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony, covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the U.S. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Brenda Klein of Rochester poses for a photo at the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Lisa Walden, left and Steph Kula of Rochester place their 'I voted' stickers on the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is pictured covered with "I Voted" stickers from the U.S. presidential election at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
