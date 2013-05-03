Edition:
Americans and their guns

<p>A member of the North Florida Survival Group and his young son gather their rifles before heading out to perform land navigation and enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

A member of the North Florida Survival Group and his young son gather their rifles before heading out to perform land navigation and enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco more

<p>A man with a firearm listens to Pastor Ken Pagano during the "Open Carry Celebration" at New Bethel Church in Louisville, Kentucky, June 27, 2009. REUTERS/Ed Reinke/Pool</p>

A man with a firearm listens to Pastor Ken Pagano during the "Open Carry Celebration" at New Bethel Church in Louisville, Kentucky, June 27, 2009. REUTERS/Ed Reinke/Pool

<p>Todd Engle (C) and Mary Rose Engle (R) hold weapons as they pose for a photograph with a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale, Arizona December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Todd Engle (C) and Mary Rose Engle (R) hold weapons as they pose for a photograph with a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale, Arizona December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Family members watch as 11-year-old Mark takes aim with an AR-15 style assault rifle on the exhibit floor of the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Family members watch as 11-year-old Mark takes aim with an AR-15 style assault rifle on the exhibit floor of the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2013. ...more

<p>Gun dealer Tom Mannewitz displays several United States-made assault-style rifles inside his Dallas, Texas gun shop, September 13, 2004. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell</p>

Gun dealer Tom Mannewitz displays several United States-made assault-style rifles inside his Dallas, Texas gun shop, September 13, 2004. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

<p>Civil War re-enactors gather before the re-enactment for the 150th anniversary of the Battle of First Manassas/Bull Run, in Manassas, Virginia July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Civil War re-enactors gather before the re-enactment for the 150th anniversary of the Battle of First Manassas/Bull Run, in Manassas, Virginia July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A group of local public school teachers from nearby schools use rubber training guns as they practice drills on disarming an attacker during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

A group of local public school teachers from nearby schools use rubber training guns as they practice drills on disarming an attacker during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida...more

<p>Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26,...more

<p>High School students in a squad shoot on a firing range as they take part in training exercises at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

High School students in a squad shoot on a firing range as they take part in training exercises at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Spectators watch as fireworks used as targets are ignited by tracers from shooters firing their guns during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Spectators watch as fireworks used as targets are ignited by tracers from shooters firing their guns during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Andrew Josequera, 11, prepares to shoot at a target at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Andrew Josequera, 11, prepares to shoot at a target at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Kenny Gaudette makes his way to the next shooting station as he competes in the Primitive Biathlon in Dalton, New Hampshire February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Kenny Gaudette makes his way to the next shooting station as he competes in the Primitive Biathlon in Dalton, New Hampshire February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Brandon Smith poses with his AR-15 rifle during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Brandon Smith poses with his AR-15 rifle during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>John Jauch looks at a Barrett Model 95 bolt-action sniper rifle during the National Rifle Association's 139th annual meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

John Jauch looks at a Barrett Model 95 bolt-action sniper rifle during the National Rifle Association's 139th annual meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Connor Kennedy, 7, from Farmingdale, New York, holds the M4 carbine rifle of a marine from 1st Battalion 9th Marines Charlie Company 2nd Platoon during a demonstration put together by the Marines as part of Fleet Week in East Meadow, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Connor Kennedy, 7, from Farmingdale, New York, holds the M4 carbine rifle of a marine from 1st Battalion 9th Marines Charlie Company 2nd Platoon during a demonstration put together by the Marines as part of Fleet Week in East Meadow, New York, May...more

<p>Sam Sletager fires his shotgun at ducks during a hunt along the Pend Oreille River near Sandpoint, Idaho November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Sam Sletager fires his shotgun at ducks during a hunt along the Pend Oreille River near Sandpoint, Idaho November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

<p>An employee demonstrates gun safety to clients at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

An employee demonstrates gun safety to clients at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A man fires his handgun along a mountain range in Buckeye, Arizona January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A man fires his handgun along a mountain range in Buckeye, Arizona January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

