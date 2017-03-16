Americans fight Islamic State from the air
A U.S. Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Air Force ground director guides the KC-10 Extender upon its arrival after providing mid-air refueling support at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Air Force airman from maintenance talks to crew in the U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender during night maintenance getting ready to fly to provide mid-air refueling support at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft wait in a hangar on a military installation at an Air Force Base in the Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender flight engineer does some in-flight exercises to keep active after refueling coalition aircraft. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender is seen during night maintenance at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt-2 makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Air Force technician prepares a KC-10 Extender prior to its departure at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Air Force fuel controller measures the level of fuel in a bladder used to fill U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A US Air Force fuel technician prepares a KC-10 Extender prior to its departure at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling over Iraq and Syria air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender arrives after providing mid-air refueling support at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
