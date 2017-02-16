Edition:
Americans in Mosul

Khalid Al Mousily
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division train at a makeshift gym at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division train at a makeshift gym at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Khalid Al Mousily
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division gather around an artillery at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division gather around an artillery at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Khalid Al Mousily
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division play poker at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division play poker at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Khalid Al Mousily
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A U.S. soldier from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division stands guard at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A U.S. soldier from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division stands guard at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Khalid Al Mousily
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division clean the barrel of artillery at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division clean the barrel of artillery at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Reuters Staff
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017

U.S. soldiers ride in a helicopter at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin

U.S. soldiers ride in a helicopter at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin
Ammar Awad
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016

A U.S. soldier stands near a military vehicle at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A U.S. soldier stands near a military vehicle at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ammar Awad
ERBIL, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016

U.S. army forces participate in combat training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

U.S. army forces participate in combat training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Reuters Staff
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017

U.S. soldiers gather at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Ramahi

U.S. soldiers gather at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Ramahi
Khalid Al Mousily
MAKHMOUR, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016

A member of the U.S. army forces takes position at the U.S. section of a base for Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces in Makhmour, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A member of the U.S. army forces takes position at the U.S. section of a base for Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces in Makhmour, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Muhammad Hamed
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

U.S. Special Operations Forces members inspect a drone used by Islamic State militants to drop explosives on Iraqi forces, in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

U.S. Special Operations Forces members inspect a drone used by Islamic State militants to drop explosives on Iraqi forces, in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Ammar Awad
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016

U.S. soldiers gather near military vehicles at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

U.S. soldiers gather near military vehicles at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Reuters Staff
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017

U.S. soldiers gather at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin

U.S. soldiers gather at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin
Khalid Al Mousily
MAKHMOUR, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016

U.S. army forces sit in a operation room with Iraqi army forces at the U.S. section of a base for Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces in Makhmour, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

U.S. army forces sit in a operation room with Iraqi army forces at the U.S. section of a base for Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces in Makhmour, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Azad Lashkari
BASHIQA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A U.S. soldier looks at weapons and ammunition belonging to Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A U.S. soldier looks at weapons and ammunition belonging to Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Ammar Awad
ERBIL, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016

A member of the U.S. army forces participates in combat training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A member of the U.S. army forces participates in combat training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ammar Awad
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016

U.S. soldiers train in a makeshift gym at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

U.S. soldiers train in a makeshift gym at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Thaier Al-Sudani
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

U.S. soldiers play a game of football on Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

U.S. soldiers play a game of football on Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Thaier Al-Sudani
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

U.S. soldiers talk with their families on Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

U.S. soldiers talk with their families on Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Ammar Awad
ERBIL, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016

U.S. army forces stand during training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

U.S. army forces stand during training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
