Mon Jun 23, 2014

America's exotic race day

Handlers struggle to hold ostriches so carts can be attached to them for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. The ostriches pull small carts occupied by their handlers. Run by Hedrick's Promotions in Nickerson, Kansas, this is the third year the race has been run at the track, in tandem with a camel race. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Monday, June 23, 2014
Participants in carts pulled by their ostriches, compete in an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Two camels look at each other with the New York City skyline behind them, as they are exercised before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Camelot, with rider Kris Anderson, wins an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

A patron reads the program before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Camels led by handlers Monte McClurg and Kris Anderson (R) parade along the track for fans before a race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Handler A. J. Augusto and a camel watch ostriches react to their new surroundings in a horse barn after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

A camel reacts after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

An exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" is run at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. The ostriches pull small carts occupied by their handlers. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Rider Kris Anderson kisses his camel Camelot, after he won an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

A camel and his handler stand for a media interview after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Patrons line the front rail before ostriches run an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Handler Kris Anderson leads a camel away following a meeting with the media, after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

A father dressed as a raccoon adjusts the ribbon in his daughter's hair, before watching camels run in an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Two camels are exercised by handler Monte McClurg as a harnessed race horse runs past before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Hump Day, with rider A. J. Augusto, competes in a race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

A race horse looks at two camels being exercised by handler Monte McClurg, before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

