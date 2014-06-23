America's exotic race day
Handlers struggle to hold ostriches so carts can be attached to them for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. The ostriches pull small carts occupied...more
Participants in carts pulled by their ostriches, compete in an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Two camels look at each other with the New York City skyline behind them, as they are exercised before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Camelot, with rider Kris Anderson, wins an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A patron reads the program before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Camels led by handlers Monte McClurg and Kris Anderson (R) parade along the track for fans before a race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Handler A. J. Augusto and a camel watch ostriches react to their new surroundings in a horse barn after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New...more
A camel reacts after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
An exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" is run at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. The ostriches pull small carts occupied by their handlers. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Rider Kris Anderson kisses his camel Camelot, after he won an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A camel and his handler stand for a media interview after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Patrons line the front rail before ostriches run an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Handler Kris Anderson leads a camel away following a meeting with the media, after arriving from Kansas for an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ray...more
A father dressed as a raccoon adjusts the ribbon in his daughter's hair, before watching camels run in an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray...more
Two camels are exercised by handler Monte McClurg as a harnessed race horse runs past before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Hump Day, with rider A. J. Augusto, competes in a race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A race horse looks at two camels being exercised by handler Monte McClurg, before an exhibition race billed as "The Cameltonian" at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Next Slideshows
World Cup hair
Players sport fros, faux-hawks and floppy tresses at the World Cup.
DIY Transformers
A small factory outside Shanghai builds Transformer replicas for rent or sale.
Diving on sunken WWI warships
During both world wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life.
Spain's new king
King Felipe VI is sworn in after his father, Juan Carlos, abdicated earlier this month following scandals and poor health.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.