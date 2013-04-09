Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 9, 2013

America's gun debate

An employee demonstrates gun safety to clients at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An employee demonstrates gun safety to clients at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

An employee demonstrates gun safety to clients at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

President Barack Obama hugs Ian Hockley, the father of Connecticut schoolboy Dylan Hockley killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, before delivering remarks on measures to reduce gun violence, at the University of Hartford in Connecticut, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama hugs Ian Hockley, the father of Connecticut schoolboy Dylan Hockley killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, before delivering remarks on measures to reduce gun violence, at the University of Hartford in...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

President Barack Obama hugs Ian Hockley, the father of Connecticut schoolboy Dylan Hockley killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, before delivering remarks on measures to reduce gun violence, at the University of Hartford in Connecticut, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Audience members listen to President Barack Obama deliver remarks on measures to reduce gun violence at the University of Hartford, in Connecticut April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Audience members listen to President Barack Obama deliver remarks on measures to reduce gun violence at the University of Hartford, in Connecticut April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Audience members listen to President Barack Obama deliver remarks on measures to reduce gun violence at the University of Hartford, in Connecticut April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A woman uses her new Colt Single Action Army revolver at Chris' Indoor Shooting Range in Guilford, Connecticut April 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin

A woman uses her new Colt Single Action Army revolver at Chris' Indoor Shooting Range in Guilford, Connecticut April 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

A woman uses her new Colt Single Action Army revolver at Chris' Indoor Shooting Range in Guilford, Connecticut April 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin

Brady Eggleston of Newtown participates in a protest outside the National Shooting Sports Foundation in Newtown, Connecticut March 28, 2013. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin

Brady Eggleston of Newtown participates in a protest outside the National Shooting Sports Foundation in Newtown, Connecticut March 28, 2013. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Brady Eggleston of Newtown participates in a protest outside the National Shooting Sports Foundation in Newtown, Connecticut March 28, 2013. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin

Danny Josephson (L) and his wife Jesse (R) ride in his father Kent Josephson's 1953 Willys Jeep with a Browning .30 caliber machine gun attached at the center during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Danny Josephson (L) and his wife Jesse (R) ride in his father Kent Josephson's 1953 Willys Jeep with a Browning .30 caliber machine gun attached at the center during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Danny Josephson (L) and his wife Jesse (R) ride in his father Kent Josephson's 1953 Willys Jeep with a Browning .30 caliber machine gun attached at the center during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Residents take part in a rally against gun violence in New York March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Residents take part in a rally against gun violence in New York March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Residents take part in a rally against gun violence in New York March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a revolver handgun as Robin Bardin looks on during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a revolver handgun as Robin Bardin looks on during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a revolver handgun as Robin Bardin looks on during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Bullet casing from a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon rest on the floor at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Bullet casing from a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon rest on the floor at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Bullet casing from a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon rest on the floor at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords holds hands with her husband Mark Kelly near flowers for victims of the January 8, 2011 Tucson shooting, at the Safeway grocery store parking lot where Giffords was shot during the incident in Tucson March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords holds hands with her husband Mark Kelly near flowers for victims of the January 8, 2011 Tucson shooting, at the Safeway grocery store parking lot where Giffords was shot during the incident in Tucson March 6,...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords holds hands with her husband Mark Kelly near flowers for victims of the January 8, 2011 Tucson shooting, at the Safeway grocery store parking lot where Giffords was shot during the incident in Tucson March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Marion Reed and her husband Wayne Reed of Croghan, N.Y., take part in a pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

Marion Reed and her husband Wayne Reed of Croghan, N.Y., take part in a pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Marion Reed and her husband Wayne Reed of Croghan, N.Y., take part in a pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A woman is outlined in chalk while participating in a flash-mob that was organized in support of stricter gun laws, in Times Square, New York, February, 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

A woman is outlined in chalk while participating in a flash-mob that was organized in support of stricter gun laws, in Times Square, New York, February, 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

A woman is outlined in chalk while participating in a flash-mob that was organized in support of stricter gun laws, in Times Square, New York, February, 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Brianna, 9, of the North Florida Survival Group hands an AK-47 rifle to Jim Foster, 57, the group's leader, before heading out to conduct enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Brianna, 9, of the North Florida Survival Group hands an AK-47 rifle to Jim Foster, 57, the group's leader, before heading out to conduct enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Brianna, 9, of the North Florida Survival Group hands an AK-47 rifle to Jim Foster, 57, the group's leader, before heading out to conduct enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

A relative holds up a picture of gun violence victim Justin Murray during U.S. President Barack Obama's discussion of gun control legislation while delivering his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A relative holds up a picture of gun violence victim Justin Murray during U.S. President Barack Obama's discussion of gun control legislation while delivering his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013....more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

A relative holds up a picture of gun violence victim Justin Murray during U.S. President Barack Obama's discussion of gun control legislation while delivering his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's Toughest Sheriff," has enlisted action film star Steven Seagal to lead a training exercise for members of his armed volunteer posse on how to respond to a school shooting. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's Toughest Sheriff,"...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's Toughest Sheriff," has enlisted action film star Steven Seagal to lead a training exercise for members of his armed volunteer posse on how to respond to a school shooting. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

President Barack Obama greets law enforcement officers after speaking about ways to reduce gun violence during a visit to the Minneapolis Police Department Special Operations Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama greets law enforcement officers after speaking about ways to reduce gun violence during a visit to the Minneapolis Police Department Special Operations Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

President Barack Obama greets law enforcement officers after speaking about ways to reduce gun violence during a visit to the Minneapolis Police Department Special Operations Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tahitah Myles (R) is supported by a friend as she collapses while viewing the body of Ronnie Chambers, 33, the father of her son and a victim of gun violence, in Chicago February 4, 2013. Shirley Chambers of Chicago had four children - three boys and a girl. Now they're all gone. Her son, Ronnie Chambers, was the last of the single mother's children - all victims of gun violence in Chicago over a period of 18 years. REUTERS/John Gress

Tahitah Myles (R) is supported by a friend as she collapses while viewing the body of Ronnie Chambers, 33, the father of her son and a victim of gun violence, in Chicago February 4, 2013. Shirley Chambers of Chicago had four children - three boys and...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Tahitah Myles (R) is supported by a friend as she collapses while viewing the body of Ronnie Chambers, 33, the father of her son and a victim of gun violence, in Chicago February 4, 2013. Shirley Chambers of Chicago had four children - three boys and a girl. Now they're all gone. Her son, Ronnie Chambers, was the last of the single mother's children - all victims of gun violence in Chicago over a period of 18 years. REUTERS/John Gress

Nick Giampetruzzi takes aim as he calibrates the scope on a recently purchased Remington Model 700 SPS Varmint rifle at the Spurwink Rod and Gun Club in Cape Elizabeth, Maine January 28, 2013. Last year the club required all 300 of its members to join the National Rifle Association. Some objected, and a dozen or so quit. But most had their NRA cards already, and the rest went ahead and signed up. Picture taken January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joel Page

Nick Giampetruzzi takes aim as he calibrates the scope on a recently purchased Remington Model 700 SPS Varmint rifle at the Spurwink Rod and Gun Club in Cape Elizabeth, Maine January 28, 2013. Last year the club required all 300 of its members to...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Nick Giampetruzzi takes aim as he calibrates the scope on a recently purchased Remington Model 700 SPS Varmint rifle at the Spurwink Rod and Gun Club in Cape Elizabeth, Maine January 28, 2013. Last year the club required all 300 of its members to join the National Rifle Association. Some objected, and a dozen or so quit. But most had their NRA cards already, and the rest went ahead and signed up. Picture taken January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joel Page

President Barack Obama shoots clay targets with a shotgun on the range at Camp David, Maryland, in this White House handout photo taken August 4, 2012. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

President Barack Obama shoots clay targets with a shotgun on the range at Camp David, Maryland, in this White House handout photo taken August 4, 2012. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

President Barack Obama shoots clay targets with a shotgun on the range at Camp David, Maryland, in this White House handout photo taken August 4, 2012. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords arrives with her husband, retired U.S Navy Captain Mark Kelly (R), prior to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, on Capitol Hill in Washington January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords arrives with her husband, retired U.S Navy Captain Mark Kelly (R), prior to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, on Capitol Hill in Washington January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords arrives with her husband, retired U.S Navy Captain Mark Kelly (R), prior to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, on Capitol Hill in Washington January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

National Rifle Association (NRA) Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre (L) is greeted by retired Navy Capt. Mark Kelly after they testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, on Capitol Hill in Washington January 30, 2013. The hearing comes six weeks after the massacre of 26 people at a Connecticut school ignited new calls to fight gun-related violence. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

National Rifle Association (NRA) Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre (L) is greeted by retired Navy Capt. Mark Kelly after they testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, on Capitol Hill in Washington January 30, 2013. The...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

National Rifle Association (NRA) Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre (L) is greeted by retired Navy Capt. Mark Kelly after they testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, on Capitol Hill in Washington January 30, 2013. The hearing comes six weeks after the massacre of 26 people at a Connecticut school ignited new calls to fight gun-related violence. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Seattle Police Officer Dean Cass reads off the serial number of weapon sold to the Seattle Police Department during a gun buyback event under I-5 in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. Participants received up to a $100 gift card in exchange for working handguns, shotguns and rifles, and up to a $200 gift card for assault weapons. The event lasted from 9 a.m. until shortly after noon, after the event ran out of $80,000 worth of gift cards. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Seattle Police Officer Dean Cass reads off the serial number of weapon sold to the Seattle Police Department during a gun buyback event under I-5 in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. Participants received up to a $100 gift card in exchange for...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Seattle Police Officer Dean Cass reads off the serial number of weapon sold to the Seattle Police Department during a gun buyback event under I-5 in Seattle, Washington January 26, 2013. Participants received up to a $100 gift card in exchange for working handguns, shotguns and rifles, and up to a $200 gift card for assault weapons. The event lasted from 9 a.m. until shortly after noon, after the event ran out of $80,000 worth of gift cards. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Peyton Tremont, aged seven, holds a sign as people gather near the U.S. Capitol to begin the March on Washington for Gun Control on the National Mall in Washington, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Peyton Tremont, aged seven, holds a sign as people gather near the U.S. Capitol to begin the March on Washington for Gun Control on the National Mall in Washington, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Peyton Tremont, aged seven, holds a sign as people gather near the U.S. Capitol to begin the March on Washington for Gun Control on the National Mall in Washington, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Belen Renteria, 10, prepares to shoot at a target at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Belen Renteria, 10, prepares to shoot at a target at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Belen Renteria, 10, prepares to shoot at a target at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sebastian Rath poses with his AR-15 rifle during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. Pro-gun activists held "high noon" rallies across the United States on Saturday to defend the right to own firearms that they say is being threatened by President Barack Obama's gun-control proposals. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Sebastian Rath poses with his AR-15 rifle during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. Pro-gun activists held "high noon" rallies across the United States on Saturday to defend...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Sebastian Rath poses with his AR-15 rifle during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. Pro-gun activists held "high noon" rallies across the United States on Saturday to defend the right to own firearms that they say is being threatened by President Barack Obama's gun-control proposals. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

People participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

People participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Firearms instructor Mike Magowan (R) looks on as one of his fellow instructors assists a student at the firing line as a group of public teachers take part in a teachers-only firearms training class at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida January 11, 2013. The December 14 tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 first-graders and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, has sparked a national debate about whether to arm teachers, prompting passionate arguments on both sides. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Firearms instructor Mike Magowan (R) looks on as one of his fellow instructors assists a student at the firing line as a group of public teachers take part in a teachers-only firearms training class at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota,...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Firearms instructor Mike Magowan (R) looks on as one of his fellow instructors assists a student at the firing line as a group of public teachers take part in a teachers-only firearms training class at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida January 11, 2013. The December 14 tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 first-graders and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, has sparked a national debate about whether to arm teachers, prompting passionate arguments on both sides. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS)

Customers look over the last two AR-15 style rifles for sale inside the Bullet Hole gun shop, as gun enthusiasts start to crowd into the shop before an expected gun control announcement by President Barack Obama, in Sarasota, Florida January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Customers look over the last two AR-15 style rifles for sale inside the Bullet Hole gun shop, as gun enthusiasts start to crowd into the shop before an expected gun control announcement by President Barack Obama, in Sarasota, Florida January 16,...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Customers look over the last two AR-15 style rifles for sale inside the Bullet Hole gun shop, as gun enthusiasts start to crowd into the shop before an expected gun control announcement by President Barack Obama, in Sarasota, Florida January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

President Barack Obama, flanked by 8-year old letter writer Hinna Zeejah (L), 10-year old letter writer Taejah Goode (3rd L), 11-year old letter writer Julia Stokes and 8-year old letter writer Grant Fritz (R, signs executive orders on gun violence during an event at the White House in Washington, January 16, 2013. Behind the children, are Julia's Dad Dr. Theophil Stokes (2nd R) and Kimberly Graves (4thL), Taejah's mom. Vice President Joe Biden (farL) delivered his recommendations to Obama after holding a series of meetings with representatives from the weapons and entertainment industries as requested by the president after the December 14 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama, flanked by 8-year old letter writer Hinna Zeejah (L), 10-year old letter writer Taejah Goode (3rd L), 11-year old letter writer Julia Stokes and 8-year old letter writer Grant Fritz (R, signs executive orders on gun violence...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

President Barack Obama, flanked by 8-year old letter writer Hinna Zeejah (L), 10-year old letter writer Taejah Goode (3rd L), 11-year old letter writer Julia Stokes and 8-year old letter writer Grant Fritz (R, signs executive orders on gun violence during an event at the White House in Washington, January 16, 2013. Behind the children, are Julia's Dad Dr. Theophil Stokes (2nd R) and Kimberly Graves (4thL), Taejah's mom. Vice President Joe Biden (farL) delivered his recommendations to Obama after holding a series of meetings with representatives from the weapons and entertainment industries as requested by the president after the December 14 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Anti-gun activist Carol Maxwell, from the group Saratogians for Gun Safety, holds a cut-out of an angel, representing the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, during a demonstration against the Arms Fair at the Saratoga Springs City Center in Saratoga Springs, New York, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

Anti-gun activist Carol Maxwell, from the group Saratogians for Gun Safety, holds a cut-out of an angel, representing the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, during a demonstration against the Arms Fair at the Saratoga...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Anti-gun activist Carol Maxwell, from the group Saratogians for Gun Safety, holds a cut-out of an angel, representing the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, during a demonstration against the Arms Fair at the Saratoga Springs City Center in Saratoga Springs, New York, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

A group of local public school teachers from nearby schools use rubber training guns as they practice drills on disarming an attacker during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida January 11, 2013. The December 14 tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 first-graders and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, has sparked a national debate about whether to arm teachers, prompting passionate arguments on both sides. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

A group of local public school teachers from nearby schools use rubber training guns as they practice drills on disarming an attacker during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

A group of local public school teachers from nearby schools use rubber training guns as they practice drills on disarming an attacker during a teachers-only firearms training class offered for free at the Veritas Training Academy in Sarasota, Florida January 11, 2013. The December 14 tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 first-graders and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, has sparked a national debate about whether to arm teachers, prompting passionate arguments on both sides. REUTERS/Brian Blanco (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS EDUCATION) TEMPLATE OUT FOR BEST QUALITY IMAGE ALSO SEE: GM1E91H0RD301

Josh Westerlund of Colorado Springs, holds a flag with a cannon pictured and the words "Come and Take it" written on it at the Colorado State Capital Building during an anti-gun control legislation rally organized by Guns for Everyone in Denver, Colorado January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Josh Westerlund of Colorado Springs, holds a flag with a cannon pictured and the words "Come and Take it" written on it at the Colorado State Capital Building during an anti-gun control legislation rally organized by Guns for Everyone in Denver,...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Josh Westerlund of Colorado Springs, holds a flag with a cannon pictured and the words "Come and Take it" written on it at the Colorado State Capital Building during an anti-gun control legislation rally organized by Guns for Everyone in Denver, Colorado January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

A "Gun-FreeHome" sign is seen in front of a house along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A "Gun-FreeHome" sign is seen in front of a house along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

A "Gun-FreeHome" sign is seen in front of a house along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26,...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Police officers collect guns from people in their cars at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. People could anonymously trade in their guns, no questions asked, for $200 grocery store gift cards for automatic weapons and $100 gift cards for shotguns, handguns and rifles. REUTERS/David McNew

Police officers collect guns from people in their cars at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. People could...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Police officers collect guns from people in their cars at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. People could anonymously trade in their guns, no questions asked, for $200 grocery store gift cards for automatic weapons and $100 gift cards for shotguns, handguns and rifles. REUTERS/David McNew

A protestor, holding up a sign, is removed by a security guard during a speech by Wayne LaPierre (unseen), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), during a news conference in Washington December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A protestor, holding up a sign, is removed by a security guard during a speech by Wayne LaPierre (unseen), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), during a news conference in Washington December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua...more

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

A protestor, holding up a sign, is removed by a security guard during a speech by Wayne LaPierre (unseen), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), during a news conference in Washington December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Students wait with their targets for their opportunity to shoot during a concealed weapons permit class at Take Aim Gun Range in Sarasota, Florida December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Students wait with their targets for their opportunity to shoot during a concealed weapons permit class at Take Aim Gun Range in Sarasota, Florida December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Tuesday, April 09, 2013

Students wait with their targets for their opportunity to shoot during a concealed weapons permit class at Take Aim Gun Range in Sarasota, Florida December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

