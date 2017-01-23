America's new first family
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner look back as they leave the Inauguration Freedom Ball with her brother Donald Trump Jr and his wife Vanessa. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route as President Trump's son Barron looks out of a car window in the motorcade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Rose Kushner arrive for a prayer service with President Trump at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania and their son Barron during the inauguration parade. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance along with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella stand on a balcony of the White House before departure for a church service. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump attend the Presidential Inauguration of their father. REUTERS\Saul Loeb\Pool
Melania and Barron Trump shield under an umbrella during the inauguration ceremonies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive for the swearing-in. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Ivanka Trump speaks with a guest before a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump embraces members of his family after being sworn in. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump, first lady Melania, son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Trump and his son Barron attend the Inaugural Parade. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barron Trump arrives for the swearing-in of his father. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barron and Eric Trump arrive for inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds a bible and his son Barron looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
