Pictures | Mon Jan 23, 2017 | 11:30am EST

America's new first family

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner look back as they leave the Inauguration Freedom Ball with her brother Donald Trump Jr and his wife Vanessa. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route as President Trump's son Barron looks out of a car window in the motorcade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Rose Kushner arrive for a prayer service with President Trump at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania and their son Barron during the inauguration parade. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance along with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella stand on a balcony of the White House before departure for a church service. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump attend the Presidential Inauguration of their father. REUTERS\Saul Loeb\Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Melania and Barron Trump shield under an umbrella during the inauguration ceremonies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive for the swearing-in. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Ivanka Trump speaks with a guest before a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
President Trump embraces members of his family after being sworn in. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Trump, first lady Melania, son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Trump and his son Barron attend the Inaugural Parade. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Barron Trump arrives for the swearing-in of his father. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Barron and Eric Trump arrive for inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds a bible and his son Barron looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
