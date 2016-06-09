Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 9, 2016 | 4:00pm EDT

America's next running mates?

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has emerged as the online betting favorite to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's running mate, online predictions market PredictIt said. Kaine topped a list of potential vice president candidates with about 20 percent probability. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2012
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts: 17 percent probability. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
Labor Secretary Tom Perez: 14 percent probability. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2013
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont: 10 percent probability. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
On the Republican side, Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama was leading the race to be Donald Trump's running mate at 20 percent probability. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa: 17 percent probability. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich: 15 percent probability. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie: 9 percent probability. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
