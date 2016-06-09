America's next running mates?
Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has emerged as the online betting favorite to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's running mate, online predictions market PredictIt said. Kaine topped a list of potential vice president...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts: 17 percent probability. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Labor Secretary Tom Perez: 14 percent probability. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont: 10 percent probability. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
On the Republican side, Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama was leading the race to be Donald Trump's running mate at 20 percent probability. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa: 17 percent probability. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich: 15 percent probability. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie: 9 percent probability. REUTERS/Mike Stone
