America's renewed space ambitions

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin attends the signing of an executive order by President Donald Trump to create the National Space Council, in the Roosevelt room of the White House, in Washington, June 30, 2017. Trump said the revived National Space...more

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin attends the signing of an executive order by President Donald Trump to create the National Space Council, in the Roosevelt room of the White House, in Washington, June 30, 2017. Trump said the revived National Space Council would be led by Vice President Mike Pence. "Today's announcement sends a clear signal to the world that we're restoring America's proud legacy of leadership in space," Trump said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close