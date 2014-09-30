Edition:
America's richest

1. Microsoft founder Bill Gates has a net worth of $82 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, September 29, 2014
2. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is worth $67 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

3. Co-founder and CEO of Oracle Corporation, Larry Ellison, is worth $50 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

4. Tied for fourth place with $42 billion each are executive vice president David Koch and his brother, CEO Charles Koch (not pictured) of Koch Industries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

6. Christy Walton and her family are worth $38 billion, thanks to Walmart. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

7. Jim Walton of the Walmart family has $36 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

8. Bloomberg founder and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has $35 billion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

9. Walmart family member Alice Walton is worth $34.9 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

10. Rob Walton, chairman of Walmart, has $34.8 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

11. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is worth $34 billion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

12. Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Sheldon Adelson is worth $32 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar

13. Google CEO Larry Page is worth $31.5 billion. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

14. Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $31 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

15. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $30.5 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

16. Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is worth $26 billion. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

17. George Soros, chairman of Soros Fund Management LLC, has $24 billion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

17. Microsoft CEO and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is worth $22.5 billion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

19. Forrest Mars, Jr., Jacqueline Mars and John Mars, members of the Mars candy empire, are tied for 19th place with $22 billion apiece. REUTERS/Will Burgess

22. Energy investor Len Blavatnik, who most recently has put money in chemical company LyondellBasell (seen here), has a net worth of $21.5 billion. REUTERS/Donna Carson

23. Nike co-founder and chairman Phil Knight is worth $19.9 billion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

24. Harold Hamm, founder and CEO of Continental Resources, is worth $18.7 billion. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

25. Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Inc., is worth $17.7 billion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

