America's richest
1. Microsoft founder Bill Gates has a net worth of $82 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
2. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is worth $67 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
3. Co-founder and CEO of Oracle Corporation, Larry Ellison, is worth $50 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
4. Tied for fourth place with $42 billion each are executive vice president David Koch and his brother, CEO Charles Koch (not pictured) of Koch Industries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
6. Christy Walton and her family are worth $38 billion, thanks to Walmart. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
7. Jim Walton of the Walmart family has $36 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
8. Bloomberg founder and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has $35 billion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
9. Walmart family member Alice Walton is worth $34.9 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
10. Rob Walton, chairman of Walmart, has $34.8 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
11. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is worth $34 billion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
12. Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Sheldon Adelson is worth $32 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar
13. Google CEO Larry Page is worth $31.5 billion. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
14. Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $31 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
15. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $30.5 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
16. Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is worth $26 billion. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
17. George Soros, chairman of Soros Fund Management LLC, has $24 billion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
17. Microsoft CEO and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is worth $22.5 billion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
19. Forrest Mars, Jr., Jacqueline Mars and John Mars, members of the Mars candy empire, are tied for 19th place with $22 billion apiece. REUTERS/Will Burgess
22. Energy investor Len Blavatnik, who most recently has put money in chemical company LyondellBasell (seen here), has a net worth of $21.5 billion. REUTERS/Donna Carson
23. Nike co-founder and chairman Phil Knight is worth $19.9 billion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
24. Harold Hamm, founder and CEO of Continental Resources, is worth $18.7 billion. REUTERS/Steve Sisney
25. Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Inc., is worth $17.7 billion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Surf's up, dog
Canine contestants at the annual surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California.
Aerial acrobatics
How to impress the crowd at an air show.
In the Ebola hot zone
In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.
Land of the Turkana
The Turkana are nomadic herders in the Ilemi Triangle, a disputed region in East Africa.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.