America's World Cup run
Fans cheer after the U.S. scored a second goal during the 2014 Brazil World Cup Group G soccer match between Ghana and the U.S. at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring their first goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Team U.S.A celebrate during the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
U.S. soccer fans celebrate at the end of the 2014 World Cup soccer match between U.S. and Ghana, which was broadcast on a large screen at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Clint Dempsey of the U.S. (L) celebrates after scoring against Portugal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Clint Dempsey (C) of the U.S. knocks the ball into the net to score against Portugal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. celebrates with Alejandro Bedoya (11) after scoring a goal during the 2014 World Cup G soccer match between Portugal and the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Portugal's Varela (C) scores their second goal as Tim Howard (R) of the U.S. reacts during their 2014 World Cup G soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
USA fans (R-L) Lindsay Beeder, 19, Shayda Ansari, 21, Lauryn De La Torre, 19, and Paige Conway, 18, react during the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Germany and the U.S. at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California June 26, 2014....more
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. saves the ball in front of Germany's Thomas Mueller during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Fabian Johnson (C) of the U.S. is challenged by Germany's Benedikt Hoewedes (L) and Lukas Podolski during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
DaMarcus Beasley of the U.S. gestures in front of Germany's Per Mertesacker and Thomas Mueller (R) after fouling Germany's Jerome Boateng (not pictured) during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014....more
Germany's Thomas Mueller (R) celebrates after scoring a goal past Matt Besler (L) and Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. (3) and teammate Tim Howard react after their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A U.S. fan cheers before the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini kicks the ball near Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgium's Divock Origi throws himself into the goal net, behind goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S, after missing an opportunity to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. ...more
Julian Green of the U.S. celebrates after scoring a goal during extra time in the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between Belgium and the U.S. at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Fans react to the goal scored by the U.S. against Belgium during a World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, on a large television screen in the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, Missouri July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Belgium's Divock Origi (top) fights for the ball with Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Tim Howard of the U.S. reacts after conceding a second goal to Belgium in extra time during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne (7) scores a goal during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against the U.S. at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (2nd R) scores his team's second goal past Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Goalkeeper Tim Howard (front) and Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. react after Belgium scored their second goal during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
U.S. fans show dejection at the end of the extra time of the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (facing camera) embraces goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. next to Belgium's Dries Mertens at the end of their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
