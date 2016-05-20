Edition:
amfAR gala at Cannes

Actress Uma Thurman conducts an auction during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, near Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actor Leonardo Di Caprio conducts an auction. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Uma Thurman, surrounded by models, conducts an auction. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Heidi Klum . REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actor Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Singer Katy Perry poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Elle Fanning. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Socialite Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Sophie Turner and Fawaz Gruosi, founder of jewellery company de Grisogono. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

British model Lily Donaldson. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actor Orlando Bloom. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

British actress Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Doutzen Kroes. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Carine Roitfeld. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Toni Garrn. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Lana Zakocela. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Fashion model Baptiste Giabiconi. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

British model and socialite Lady Victoria Hervey. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Izabel Goulart. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Julian Lennon. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

German fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Chanel Iman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Eva Herzigova. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Producer Harvey Weinstein and his wife Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Adrien Brody and Lara Lieto. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The Village People. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

