Pictures | Thu Feb 7, 2013 | 9:35am EST

amfAR New York Gala

<p>Fashion designer Kenneth Cole puts a handbag on actress Sarah Jessica Parker at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Cee lo Green performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Model Heidi Klum, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and fashion designers Michael Kors and Kenneth Cole cut the ribbon at the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Janet Jackson and Maria Davis speak on stage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Former NFL player Michael Strahan and model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Virginie Courtin-Clarins and Claire Courtin-Clarins attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Designer Kenneth Cole and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Artist Alan Cumming performs at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Actress Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Model Heidi Klum and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Model Alina Baikova attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Jenna Elfman and Kenneth Cole attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Christine Teigen and John Legend attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Model and actress Carol Alt attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Actress Patricia Clarkson attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Jenna Elfman attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Alexa Chung attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Model Karlie Kloss attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

<p>Model and reality TV star Nicole Murphy attends the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 07, 2013

