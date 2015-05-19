Among alpacas
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, hugs an alpaca in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. Lisa came to Portugal from England in 2009 to set up Monte Frio Alpacas, a project where she breeds alpacas, which produce wool. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, jokes with an alpaca in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. Lisa's 14 alpacas produce about 110 pounds (50 kilos) of wool annually. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
The coat of an alpaca that belongs to Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, is seen at her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, and volunteer Katharina Bartelmann rest next to the alpacas near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An alpaca of Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, is pictured at her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015.REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Alpacas of Lisa Vella-Gatt (not pictured) walk by her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, feeds the alpacas in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Figurines made with the wool of alpacas are seen at the house of Lisa Vella-Gatt in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015.REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, walks with her alpacas by a valley near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, rests next to alpacas at her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Alpacas walk by Lisa Vella-Gatt's farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, processes the wool of alpacas at her house in Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Alpacas graze at Lisa Vella-Gatt's farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Volunteer, Katharina Bartelmann, feeds alpacas near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
