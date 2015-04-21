An American in Cuba
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sits inside a 1956 Chevrolet car while on a trip as head of a business delegation in Havana April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
U.S. tourists sit in pedicabs in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Members of a U.S. agricultural delegation visiting Cuba drink sugarcane juice in Candelaria, Cuba, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Georganne Nixon, wife of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon, stands near a 1954 Chevrolet car at a hotel in Havana March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands near the national flags of the U.S. and Cuba (R) on the balcony of a hotel being used by a U.S. congressional delegation in Havana, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi greets Archbishop of Havana Cardinal Jaime Ortega in Havana February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the U.S. Agriculture Coalition for Cuba, eat fruit at a farm in Guira de Melena, Artemisa province March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont looks at vintage cars with his wife Marcelle Pomerleau in Havana February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A worker walks in a field while a member of the U.S. Agriculture Coalition for Cuba takes pictures at a farm in Guira de Melena, Artemisa province March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn pose for a picture with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro during a meeting in Havana March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout
Security members of New York governor Andrew Cuomo remove flags of U.S and Cuba after a conference at Jose Marti airport in Havana April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks on a street in Havana April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
U.S. Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Roberta Jacobson (R) walks on a street in Havana January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Farmer James Daniels (C), 57, together with members of a U.S. agricultural delegation visiting a sugar cane field stand next to a writing on the wall of a fuel warehouse that reads "Long live Fidel and Raul", in Candelaria, Cuba, March 3, 2015....more
A taxi driver drives a vintage car in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Flashback: BP oil spill
Five years have passed since the largest oil spill in U.S. history.
San Quentin coders
Prisoners graduate from a computer coding program at San Quentin State Prison.
Disaster on the seas
Prosecutors blame the captain of a fishing boat for causing the deaths of hundreds of migrants locked below deck when the vessel capsized in the Mediterranean.
Boston Marathon
Tens of thousands of runners brave cold rain for the 119th running of the Boston Marathon.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.