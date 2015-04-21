Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 21, 2015 | 3:25pm EDT

An American in Cuba

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sits inside a 1956 Chevrolet car while on a trip as head of a business delegation in Havana April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
U.S. tourists sit in pedicabs in Havana, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Members of a U.S. agricultural delegation visiting Cuba drink sugarcane juice in Candelaria, Cuba, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Georganne Nixon, wife of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon, stands near a 1954 Chevrolet car at a hotel in Havana March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A man stands near the national flags of the U.S. and Cuba (R) on the balcony of a hotel being used by a U.S. congressional delegation in Havana, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi greets Archbishop of Havana Cardinal Jaime Ortega in Havana February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Members of the U.S. Agriculture Coalition for Cuba, eat fruit at a farm in Guira de Melena, Artemisa province March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont looks at vintage cars with his wife Marcelle Pomerleau in Havana February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2013
A worker walks in a field while a member of the U.S. Agriculture Coalition for Cuba takes pictures at a farm in Guira de Melena, Artemisa province March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn pose for a picture with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro during a meeting in Havana March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2011
Security members of New York governor Andrew Cuomo remove flags of U.S and Cuba after a conference at Jose Marti airport in Havana April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks on a street in Havana April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
U.S. Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Roberta Jacobson (R) walks on a street in Havana January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Farmer James Daniels (C), 57, together with members of a U.S. agricultural delegation visiting a sugar cane field stand next to a writing on the wall of a fuel warehouse that reads "Long live Fidel and Raul", in Candelaria, Cuba, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Farmer James Daniels (C), 57, together with members of a U.S. agricultural delegation visiting a sugar cane field stand next to a writing on the wall of a fuel warehouse that reads "Long live Fidel and Raul", in Candelaria, Cuba, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A taxi driver drives a vintage car in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
