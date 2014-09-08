Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 8, 2014

An independent Scotland?

Members of the group 'English Scots for YES' hold a tea-party near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Monday, September 08, 2014
Dogs wearing a union flag and a Scottish Saltire are seen at the Birnam Highland Games in Scotland August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Monday, September 08, 2014
Labour party MP Jim Murphy addresses a crowd during his "100 streets in 100 days" tour to promote the case for Scotland to remain part of the United Kingdom, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Monday, September 08, 2014
Greg Walker throws the hammer at the Birnam Highland Games in Scotland, August 30, 2014. Scotland will hold a referendum on independence on September 18. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Monday, September 08, 2014
A member of the group 'English Scots for YES' pours a cup of tea near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Monday, September 08, 2014
Manpreet Sing Makkar poses for a photograph in Calton Hill, Edinburgh July 16, 2014. Manpreet, who is originally from Punjab in India, moved to Scotland in 2001 and is active in the Yes campaign. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 08, 2014
The Jacobite steam train crosses the Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Monday, September 08, 2014
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond speaks with Historic Scotland employee Douglas Wilson during a visit to Arbroath Abbey, in Arbroath, Scotland August 18, 2014. Arbroath Abbey is famous for its association with the Declaration of Arbroath, the defining medieval declaration of Scottish sovereignty. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool

Monday, September 08, 2014
Members of the Field Marshall Montgomery Pipe Band react to winning the annual World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green, Scotland August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Monday, September 08, 2014
Actors who are part of King Robert The Bruce's army re-enact the Battle of Bannockburn in Bannockburn, central Scotland June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 08, 2014
A Christmas figurine of the Loch Ness Monster, also known as "Nessie", is displayed at a souvenir shop in Glasgow, Scotland April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 08, 2014
British and Scottish flags fly outside the Lloyds Banking Group's Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 08, 2014
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is seen on a television screen as patrons socialize in the Kay Park Tavern, a pub near the main business district in Kilmarnock, Scotland March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 08, 2014
Swiss tourists take photographs next to a road that marks the England - Scotland border, at a lay-by on the A1 road near Berwick August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, September 08, 2014
School student Laura McKenzie, 16, poses for a photograph, with Craigmillar Castle in the background, in Edinburgh March 4 2014. Laura is voting "No" in the referendum and said, "I don't see any benefits to it and I don't think that Scotland needs that big a change." REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 08, 2014
Andy Lang and Liam Reid dance together, wearing kilts while on their way to a wedding, as bagpiper Richard Macdonald plays in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Monday, September 08, 2014
A derelict cottage is seen at the side of the A9 near Blackford, Scotland January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Monday, September 08, 2014
James Wallace wears a kilt as he stands outside the entrance to Edinburgh castle in Scotland January 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Monday, September 08, 2014
Swimmers pose with Scottish flags during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Monday, September 08, 2014
A man walks on the frozen Lake of Menteith in Stirlingshire, Scotland January 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir

Monday, September 08, 2014
