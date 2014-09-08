An independent Scotland?

School student Laura McKenzie, 16, poses for a photograph, with Craigmillar Castle in the background, in Edinburgh March 4 2014. Laura is voting "No" in the referendum and said, "I don't see any benefits to it and I don't think that Scotland needs...more

School student Laura McKenzie, 16, poses for a photograph, with Craigmillar Castle in the background, in Edinburgh March 4 2014. Laura is voting "No" in the referendum and said, "I don't see any benefits to it and I don't think that Scotland needs that big a change." REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close