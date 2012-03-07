Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 7, 2012 | 2:40pm EST

An iPad world

<p>Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event as he introduces the new iPad as an image the device is projected on screen in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event as he introduces the new iPad as an image the device is projected on screen in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event as he introduces the new iPad as an image the device is projected on screen in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
1 / 24
<p>Apple's Phil Schiller senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing speaks about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Apple's Phil Schiller senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing speaks about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Apple's Phil Schiller senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing speaks about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
2 / 24
<p>AC Milan's Brazilian players Pato (L), Robinho (C) and Thiago Silva celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A title at the end of their match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito </p>

AC Milan's Brazilian players Pato (L), Robinho (C) and Thiago Silva celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A title at the end of their match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

AC Milan's Brazilian players Pato (L), Robinho (C) and Thiago Silva celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A title at the end of their match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
3 / 24
<p>Photographer Kenichi Funada (L) shows Tsugiko Miyajima her portrait on his iPad after taking part in the 3.11 Portrait Project at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima, December 17, 2011. The 3.11 Portrait Project was conceived by photographer Nobuyuki Kobayashi who, with the help of hair and makeup artists and other volunteers, takes portraits of earthquake survivors in Tohoku, many of whom lost all of their family pictures in the March 11, 2011 disaster. The portraits are then sent to schoolchildren from non-disaster areas, who frame the portraits and send them back to the survivors along with personal messages of support. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

Photographer Kenichi Funada (L) shows Tsugiko Miyajima her portrait on his iPad after taking part in the 3.11 Portrait Project at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima, December 17, 2011. The 3.11 Portrait Project was conceived by...more

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Photographer Kenichi Funada (L) shows Tsugiko Miyajima her portrait on his iPad after taking part in the 3.11 Portrait Project at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima, December 17, 2011. The 3.11 Portrait Project was conceived by photographer Nobuyuki Kobayashi who, with the help of hair and makeup artists and other volunteers, takes portraits of earthquake survivors in Tohoku, many of whom lost all of their family pictures in the March 11, 2011 disaster. The portraits are then sent to schoolchildren from non-disaster areas, who frame the portraits and send them back to the survivors along with personal messages of support. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
4 / 24
<p>A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 24
<p>Josh Rubinstein, 15, utilizes augmented reality technology with AppGear's "Alien Jailbreak" on his iPad as he plays the new generation of toy at Grand Central Station during the American International Toy Fair in New York, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/WowWee/Insider Images/Handout </p>

Josh Rubinstein, 15, utilizes augmented reality technology with AppGear's "Alien Jailbreak" on his iPad as he plays the new generation of toy at Grand Central Station during the American International Toy Fair in New York, February 13, 2012....more

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Josh Rubinstein, 15, utilizes augmented reality technology with AppGear's "Alien Jailbreak" on his iPad as he plays the new generation of toy at Grand Central Station during the American International Toy Fair in New York, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/WowWee/Insider Images/Handout

Close
6 / 24
<p>A man on a ferry uses an iPad to take a photo of the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

A man on a ferry uses an iPad to take a photo of the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A man on a ferry uses an iPad to take a photo of the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
7 / 24
<p>A protester holds an Apple iPad 2 tablet displaying a candle during a candle-light rally demanding the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak, in central Seoul, December 10, 2011. The red placards read, "The South Korea-U.S. FTA is invalid!" REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A protester holds an Apple iPad 2 tablet displaying a candle during a candle-light rally demanding the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak, in central Seoul,...more

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A protester holds an Apple iPad 2 tablet displaying a candle during a candle-light rally demanding the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak, in central Seoul, December 10, 2011. The red placards read, "The South Korea-U.S. FTA is invalid!" REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
8 / 24
<p>Toy demonstrators Trevor Zhou and Aubree Marchione (R) use an iPad to play "The Game of Life zAPPed" at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout </p>

Toy demonstrators Trevor Zhou and Aubree Marchione (R) use an iPad to play "The Game of Life zAPPed" at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Toy demonstrators Trevor Zhou and Aubree Marchione (R) use an iPad to play "The Game of Life zAPPed" at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout

Close
9 / 24
<p>Tianjing Hao uses his iPad 2 to record the procession during the start of the 243rd Brown University Commencement exercises in Providence, Rhode Island May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Tianjing Hao uses his iPad 2 to record the procession during the start of the 243rd Brown University Commencement exercises in Providence, Rhode Island May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Tianjing Hao uses his iPad 2 to record the procession during the start of the 243rd Brown University Commencement exercises in Providence, Rhode Island May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
10 / 24
<p>Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, holding an iPad, walks to the motorcade upon his arrival for the G20 Summit in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, holding an iPad, walks to the motorcade upon his arrival for the G20 Summit in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, holding an iPad, walks to the motorcade upon his arrival for the G20 Summit in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
11 / 24
<p>An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone </p>

An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone

Close
12 / 24
<p>Egyptian Professor Cherif Bossiouni, head of an independent commission set up by the King of Bahrain to investigate alleged human rights abuses during recent protests in the country, speaks to journalists as a local TV journalist records him using an iPad in Manama, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

Egyptian Professor Cherif Bossiouni, head of an independent commission set up by the King of Bahrain to investigate alleged human rights abuses during recent protests in the country, speaks to journalists as a local TV journalist records him using an...more

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Egyptian Professor Cherif Bossiouni, head of an independent commission set up by the King of Bahrain to investigate alleged human rights abuses during recent protests in the country, speaks to journalists as a local TV journalist records him using an iPad in Manama, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
13 / 24
<p>Actor Rafael Mercadante looks at a fan's Apple iPad 2 tablet computer as he arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011 REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Actor Rafael Mercadante looks at a fan's Apple iPad 2 tablet computer as he arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Actor Rafael Mercadante looks at a fan's Apple iPad 2 tablet computer as he arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
14 / 24
<p>Abbey 3D - an app for Android, iPhone and iPad users is displayed at Westminster Abbey in central London April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Abbey 3D - an app for Android, iPhone and iPad users is displayed at Westminster Abbey in central London April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Abbey 3D - an app for Android, iPhone and iPad users is displayed at Westminster Abbey in central London April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
15 / 24
<p>President Barack Obama's assistant Reggie Love takes video using his iPad of damage caused by devastating severe storms and tornadoes in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama's assistant Reggie Love takes video using his iPad of damage caused by devastating severe storms and tornadoes in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

President Barack Obama's assistant Reggie Love takes video using his iPad of damage caused by devastating severe storms and tornadoes in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
16 / 24
<p>A man takes pictures with his iPad during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at a private business park in Budapest December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

A man takes pictures with his iPad during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at a private business park in Budapest December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A man takes pictures with his iPad during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at a private business park in Budapest December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
17 / 24
<p>A man films a concert to mark the official opening of the National Stadium in Warsaw January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

A man films a concert to mark the official opening of the National Stadium in Warsaw January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A man films a concert to mark the official opening of the National Stadium in Warsaw January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Close
18 / 24
<p>Staff at the Apple store in Barcelona cheer their first iPad 2 customer as he holds up his purchase the moment Apple's iPad 2 became available for direct purchase in Spain March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

Staff at the Apple store in Barcelona cheer their first iPad 2 customer as he holds up his purchase the moment Apple's iPad 2 became available for direct purchase in Spain March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Staff at the Apple store in Barcelona cheer their first iPad 2 customer as he holds up his purchase the moment Apple's iPad 2 became available for direct purchase in Spain March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
19 / 24
<p>A bishop holds a tablet during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, Maryland November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A bishop holds a tablet during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, Maryland November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A bishop holds a tablet during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, Maryland November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
20 / 24
<p>A woman takes a picture using her iPad during the trial of Muhammad Nazaruddin, former treasurer of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's ruling party, at the Corruption Court in Jakarta November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A woman takes a picture using her iPad during the trial of Muhammad Nazaruddin, former treasurer of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's ruling party, at the Corruption Court in Jakarta November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A woman takes a picture using her iPad during the trial of Muhammad Nazaruddin, former treasurer of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's ruling party, at the Corruption Court in Jakarta November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
21 / 24
<p>A man uses his iPad to photograph notes left memorializing Steve Jobs on the exterior of Apple's 14th St store in New York October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A man uses his iPad to photograph notes left memorializing Steve Jobs on the exterior of Apple's 14th St store in New York October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A man uses his iPad to photograph notes left memorializing Steve Jobs on the exterior of Apple's 14th St store in New York October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
22 / 24
<p>Pianist Liu Wei who is armless, plays with an iPad with his toes before a promotional event for a local television channel, in his hotel room in Beijing, November 15, 2010. Liu, 23, who plays with his toes has won the first series of China's version of the internationally popular television talent show "China's Got Talent." The pianist, from Beijing, who taught himself to play the piano at age 18, impressed the audience with his performance of "You're Beautiful," singing and using his feet to play the piano. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

Pianist Liu Wei who is armless, plays with an iPad with his toes before a promotional event for a local television channel, in his hotel room in Beijing, November 15, 2010. Liu, 23, who plays with his toes has won the first series of China's version...more

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

Pianist Liu Wei who is armless, plays with an iPad with his toes before a promotional event for a local television channel, in his hotel room in Beijing, November 15, 2010. Liu, 23, who plays with his toes has won the first series of China's version of the internationally popular television talent show "China's Got Talent." The pianist, from Beijing, who taught himself to play the piano at age 18, impressed the audience with his performance of "You're Beautiful," singing and using his feet to play the piano. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
23 / 24
<p>A man walks past an iPad 2 advertisement in Shanghai February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A man walks past an iPad 2 advertisement in Shanghai February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, March 07, 2012

A man walks past an iPad 2 advertisement in Shanghai February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday

Next Slideshows

Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday

Photos from across all 10 states.

Mar 07 2012
Flooding in Australia

Flooding in Australia

Several towns remain evacuated in eastern Australia.

Mar 06 2012
Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Powerful storms rip across several states.

Mar 06 2012
Putin returns

Putin returns

Vladimir Putin triumphs in Russia's presidential election, but his opponents complain of widespread fraud, refusing to recognize the results.

Mar 05 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast