An ultra-orthodox wedding
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Esther Rokeach takes part in the "mitzva tantz", the custom in which relatives dance in front of the bride after her wedding ceremony, in Jerusalem early June 11, 2014. Thousands gathered to celebrate the wedding of...more
Ultra-orthodox Jews take part in celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Esther Rokeach waits for the start of the "mitzva tantz", the custom in which relatives dance in front of the bride after her wedding ceremony, in Jerusalem early June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-orthodox Jewish man looks through binoculars during celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews take part in celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Esther Rokeach is escorted past groom Avraham Safrin (C) before the start of their wedding ceremony in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-orthodox Jew climbs up a ladder to watch celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Esther Rokeach waits for the start of the "mitzva tantz", the custom in which relatives dance in front of the bride after her wedding ceremony, in Jerusalem early June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews sit together as they watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin during their wedding ceremony in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
