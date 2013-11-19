Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 19, 2013 | 6:15pm EST

Ancient catacombs reopen

<p>A skull is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. The catacomb, used for Christian burials from the late 2nd century through the 4th century, reopened to the public after years of restoration. The complex will also be viewable in a dedicated section of Google Maps, according to a Vatican press release. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A skull is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. The catacomb, used for Christian burials from the late 2nd century through the 4th century, reopened to the public after years of restoration. The complex will also be...more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A skull is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. The catacomb, used for Christian burials from the late 2nd century through the 4th century, reopened to the public after years of restoration. The complex will also be viewable in a dedicated section of Google Maps, according to a Vatican press release. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
1 / 14
<p>A view shows the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A view shows the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A view shows the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
2 / 14
<p>A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
3 / 14
<p>A marble inscription is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A marble inscription is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A marble inscription is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
4 / 14
<p>A view shows the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A view shows the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A view shows the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
5 / 14
<p>A photographer takes pictures of a marble low-relief decorating a sarcophagus inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A photographer takes pictures of a marble low-relief decorating a sarcophagus inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A photographer takes pictures of a marble low-relief decorating a sarcophagus inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
6 / 14
<p>A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
7 / 14
<p>A marble low-relief decorating a sarcophagus is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A marble low-relief decorating a sarcophagus is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A marble low-relief decorating a sarcophagus is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
8 / 14
<p>A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
9 / 14
<p>A marble inscription is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A marble inscription is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A marble inscription is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
10 / 14
<p>A view shows the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A view shows the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A view shows the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
11 / 14
<p>A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
12 / 14
<p>A marble low-relief decorating a sarcophagus is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A marble low-relief decorating a sarcophagus is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A marble low-relief decorating a sarcophagus is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
13 / 14
<p>A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A fresco is pictured inside the catacomb of Priscilla in Rome November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Gettysburg Address revisited

Gettysburg Address revisited

Next Slideshows

Gettysburg Address revisited

Gettysburg Address revisited

150 years after President Lincoln made his famous two-minute speech, re-enactors portray the historical event on the site of the Gettysburg cemetery.

Nov 19 2013
Obama at the game

Obama at the game

President Obama at basketball games.

Nov 18 2013
Reversing amateur plastic surgery

Reversing amateur plastic surgery

Venezuelan women who had illegal or amateur injections of liquid silicone have the procedure reversed.

Nov 15 2013
Typhoon babies

Typhoon babies

The miracle of life amid the devastation of Haiyan.

Nov 14 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast