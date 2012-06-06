Ancient finds

A portion of a Madonna sculpture which needs to be restored stands in one of the storage rooms of Franciscan convent Los Descalzos in Lima, May 30, 2012. The 400-year-old convent established during Spanish rule holds many valuable Art, books, documents and Architecture, which are on display at its museum. Director of Descalzos Foundation, Alberta Alvarez of Spain, is working together with the Franciscan order, the Municipal Program for the recovery of the historic centre of Lima and Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECI) to restore, preserve and manage the museum and preserve the historical, cultural and religious patrimony of the convent for posterity, according to their news release. The convent is also home to the seminarians, priests and elders of the Franciscan order and a community assistance centre. REUTERS/Vera Lentz