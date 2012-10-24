Ancient finds
The temple of the Parthenon is reflected in a rain puddle atop the ancient hill of the Acropolis during a rainy day October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Visitors listen to a guide while standing near ceramic figurines at the exhibition "Gold, Prehispanic art from Colombia" at the National Museum of Cultures in Mexico City October 17, 2012. The figurines originates the Narino region, dating between...more
Two women stand beside murals in the house of Lucas Asicona Ramirez, in Chajul, in the Quiche region, October 9, 2012. Ramirez is among four householders in Chajul, an Ixil Maya community some 220 miles (350km) from Guatemala City, struggling to...more
A man rides his camel past the pyramids in Giza October 11, 2012. Egypt's antiquities authorities announced the re-opening of the Khefren pyramid and six other tombs. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man looks at ancient statues inside the newly opened tomb of Meres Ankh 111 near the pyramids in Giza October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Archaeologist Federico Castaneda holds a cup with religious carvings as she takes pictures of the archaeological piece found in the "Entierro 61" (Burial 61) of the royal tomb of the Mayan Queen Kalomt'e K'abel, wife of the King Wak, K'inich Bahlam...more
An archaeologist works on skulls and over jawbones found at an archaeological site at the Templo Mayor in the heart of Mexico City October 5, 2012. Archaeologists of Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) have discovered 45...more
A sacred tree, planted in a circular stone structure, is seen at an archaeological site at the Templo Mayor in the heart of Mexico City October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man stands on the wall of a ruin at the city of Diriyah, where restoration is being carried out, 20km (12 miles) west of Riyadh September 20, 2012. The caramel tones of the mud walls, the smell of dust mingling with water and the muffled clanging...more
Archaeologists clean pre-Hispanic remains found in Ciudad Sandino town, September 25, 2012. Construction workers unearthed by accident several graves believed to date from the years 1300-1500. The pre-Hispanic cemetery contained the graves of 25...more
A worker checks Egyptian hieroglyphs carved onto the walls the "Akhethotep & Ptahhotep" tomb, near the Saqqara or "Step" Pyramid, south of Cairo, September 20, 2012. Egypt's antiquities authority reopened the "Serapeum" and "Akhethotep &...more
The artefacts in the Vistula riverbed revealed by low water levels is seen in Warsaw September 18, 2012. A huge cargo of elaborate marble stonework that sank to the bottom of Poland's Vistula river four centuries ago has re-appeared after a drought...more
Archaeologist Mathew Morris stands in the trench where he found skeleton remains during an archaeological dig to find the remains of King Richard III in Leicester, central England September 12, 2012. A 500-year-old mystery of where England's King...more
A general view of an archeological site of Atzompa, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca August 23, 2012. Archaeologists in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca last week unearthed the tomb of a high-ranking member of Zapotec society at the Atzompa...more
A general view of a burial chamber is pictured at the Atzompa archeological site in the Mexican state of Oaxaca August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A general view shows an archaeological site in central Sofia July 23, 2012. Bulgaria hopes to draw tourists intrigued by ancient tombs, mosaics and sewage systems later this year, thanks to engineers excavating a new line for the Sofia metro who...more
Hristo Ganchev, head of Cultural Heritage, takes pictures at an archaeological site in central Sofia July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A girl walks by the first Ivorian courthouse in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast July 27, 2012. The historic town was recently added to the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
